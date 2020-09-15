WATCH: Wolf Blitzer confronts Kushner about Trump retweeting ‘disgusting’ Biden conspiracy theory
On CNN Tuesday, at the end of an interview with President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner about the Middle East peace agreement, anchor Wolf Blitzer confronted him about the president retweeting an image implying Joe Biden is a pedophile.
“I was very disturbed earlier today when I saw the president re-tweet to his 80 million-plus followers a very, very disturbing ugly message, accusing the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of actually being a pedophile,” said Blitzer. “Is that appropriate to give publicity to a really disgusting accusation like that, especially at a time when there are all those QAnon conspiracy theories about pedophiles running the Democratic Party, all those anti-Semitic conspiracy theories they’re spreading as well. It’s so disturbing to see that, Jared.”
“Look, Wolf, I haven’t seen the tweet,” said Kushner. “I’ve been focused today on this historic peace deal … I’m happy to come on another time and talk about that, but today let’s focus on the fact that President Trump was nominated this month two times for the Nobel Peace Prize.”
“I congratulate you and the president and the administration on this historic deal,” said Blitzer. “But please tell your father-in-law that it’s really bad, it’s really disgusting to re-tweet those kinds of ugly, disgusting tweets about his Democratic rival. As you can tell, Jared, I was pretty upset when I saw that.”
“I will relay to him your concern,” said Kushner. “One thing about this president, he’s a very transparent president. He lets people know what he’s thinking. He tweets, he says what he feels is out there. And, again, he always is expressing himself in the way that he sees fit.”
Trump’s ‘assault on science’ is destroying America’s reputation across the globe: CNN’s Erin Burnett
On CNN Tuesday, "OutFront" host Erin Burnett tore into President Donald Trump's refusal to support science and public health — and its subsequent erosion of international respect for American leadership.
"Trump's disdain for scientific things including masks are partly why Scientific American has endorsed Joe Biden," said Burnett. "It's the first time Scientific American has endorsed a politician in its entire history. They've never done it, and they're doing it now because of Trump's assault on science."
"It's taking a toll on America's reputation," said Burnett. "Acording to Pew Research, the world's view of America is plunging. Fifteen percent saying the United States has handled the pandemic well, lower than China. People across the globe trust Trump less than the leaders of China and Russia, according to this poll — to leaders who poison journalists and hide coronavirus facts. Both of those polled better. Yet the president of the United States believes the world envies his response."
Trump just confirmed a damning piece of Bob Woodward’s reporting — after previously denying it
President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed a damning piece of journalist Bob Woodward's reporting, roughly two years after he denied it.
During an interview with "Fox & Friends," Trump confirmed a 2018 report from Woodward that the president ordered then-Defense Secretary James Mattis to assassinate Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.
"I would’ve rather taken [Assad] out," Trump said. "I had him all set. Mattis didn’t want to do it. Mattis was a highly overrated general."
According to Woodward, Trump in early 2017 ordered Mattis to "f*cking kill" Assad after he launched a chemical weapons attack against his own citizens.