‘You’re unbelievable!’ Kayleigh McEnany ripped for complaining about Trump foe’s appearance on MSNBC

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany complained that former FBI agent Peter Strzok fact-checked claims on MSNBC about Russia collusion.

The former FBI agent, who has been a target of ire for President Donald Trump, corrected host Andrea Mitchell’s assertion that special counsel Robert Mueller had found no evidence of collusion in his nearly two-year investigation.

“They were unable to bring — to a legal standard — to bring criminal charges that something had occurred but they point throughout the report to a variety of deep counterintelligence concerns when you add that to the recent bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee report, almost a thousand pages from a Republican Senate committee laying out all these concerns, the data is too great to ignore,” Strzok said. “So yes, I believe that the president is compromised by the Russians, and I think that takes a lot of forms. I think it comes through financial entanglements that he is fighting to become known, that the Russians known about and can hold over him. I also think it also comes from the way they can play to his ego, his strange fascination with dictators around the world.”

A short time later McEnany defended the president from Strzok’s allegation.

[email protected] just had DISGRACED former FBI agent Peter Stzrok – who was FIRED from the Mueller team for his blatant anti-Trump bias – on air to discuss … the sanctity and security of the upcoming election,” McEnany tweeted. “Unbelievable!!!”

Her tweet then prompted a swift wave of blowback.

Remember when you promised the American people you’d never lie to them? What happened with that? — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) September 17, 2020

I love the smell of Hatch Act violations in the morning. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 17, 2020

What's "unbelievable" is that you call yourself a Press Secretary, but all you are is a propagandist, paid with taxpayer money to lie to America. YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 17, 2020

And you refused in August to confirm the President would respect the judgement of the American people at the polls. Peter Stzrok is not a convicted felon like Trumpers Stone, Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort. You should be a little careful about throwing around the disgrace label — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 17, 2020

The President on the other hand has tweeted false information about mail-in voting multiple times…. — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) September 17, 2020

Someone who says "we use different numbers" to explain how having 4% of the world's population and 24% of the world's COVID-19 deaths is a success…is probably a bad source when it comes to the security and sanctity of a process that involves a lot of counting. Y'know? — David Stearns (@davidestearns) September 17, 2020

And yet we still pay you 260K a year to stand at a podium and lie to us on a daily basis, which is far more disgraceful. Hes not on the government payroll, private citizens can do whatever they want. — Ryan Medina (@RyanMedinaX) September 17, 2020

No. You're unbelievable. On all subjects. Period. — Gail Dosik (@THEToughCookie) September 17, 2020

Sure, Birther — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) September 17, 2020

Why is the discussion of the sanctity and security of the upcoming election a problem for this WH? Unbelievable!!! — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) September 17, 2020