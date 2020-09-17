Quantcast
Connect with us

‘You’re unbelievable!’ Kayleigh McEnany ripped for complaining about Trump foe’s appearance on MSNBC

Published

1 min ago

on

Kayleigh McEnany appears on Fox News (screen grab)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany complained that former FBI agent Peter Strzok fact-checked claims on MSNBC about Russia collusion.

The former FBI agent, who has been a target of ire for President Donald Trump, corrected host Andrea Mitchell’s assertion that special counsel Robert Mueller had found no evidence of collusion in his nearly two-year investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They were unable to bring — to a legal standard — to bring criminal charges that something had occurred but they point throughout the report to a variety of deep counterintelligence concerns when you add that to the recent bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee report, almost a thousand pages from a Republican Senate committee laying out all these concerns, the data is too great to ignore,” Strzok said. “So yes, I believe that the president is compromised by the Russians, and I think that takes a lot of forms. I think it comes through financial entanglements that he is fighting to become known, that the Russians known about and can hold over him. I also think it also comes from the way they can play to his ego, his strange fascination with dictators around the world.”

A short time later McEnany defended the president from Strzok’s allegation.

[email protected] just had DISGRACED former FBI agent Peter Stzrok – who was FIRED from the Mueller team for his blatant anti-Trump bias – on air to discuss … the sanctity and security of the upcoming election,” McEnany tweeted. “Unbelievable!!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Her tweet then prompted a swift wave of blowback.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ham-handed Trump botched his own plan to position himself as the pro-science candidate: columnist

Published

9 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump created a plot to lead former Vice President Joe Biden into looking like the anti-science guy when he announced he didn't trust any vaccine Trump rushed out the door without proper testing and development.

According to the Washington Post's Greg Sargent, the media fell for it, asking Biden if he was suddenly an anti-vaxxer.

"Presto! Biden is now the anti-vaxxer, and Trump is the one aligned with the scientists! Trump’s magical manipulation of the public narrative worked once again!" wrote Sargent.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump supporter panics that Black Lives Matter march portends rise of ‘godlessness’ in his suburban town

Published

29 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

A Wisconsin supporter of President Donald Trump tells Politco's Tim Alberta that he's getting increasingly freaked out by the number of liberals in his suburban town who feel comfortable with openly supporting Black Lives Matter and other causes.

David Breidenbach, a resident of the Milwaukee suburb of Cedarburg, Wisconsin, says that he's been trying in vain to warn his fellow conservatives about liberals moving in and corrupting their town's values.

"Cedarburg is conservative but lackadaisical," he tells Alberta. "These people don’t realize that it could happen here... The violence, the liberalism, the godlessness of the big cities."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pastor who discouraged mask-wearing is now in the ICU recovering from coronavirus

Published

42 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

An Idaho pastor who encouraged congregants to forgo masks as he opened his church for in-person services during the height of the coronavirus pandemic is now recovering in the intensive care unit after contracting the virus, The Spokesman Review reports.

Pastor Paul Van Noy of Candlelight Christian Fellowship has been in the ICU for the past two weeks. His wife, Brenda, also contracted the virus.

In past Facebook posts, Van Noy said that he would not require congregants to wear masks, even though Kootenai County mandated mask wearing. He also expressed skepticism over the efficiency of masks.

Continue Reading
 
 