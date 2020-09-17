Quantcast
Connect with us

Former FBI investigator and Trump foe Peter Strzok corrects the record on Robert Mueller finding ‘collusion’

Published

47 mins ago

on

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok (Photo: Screen capture)

During an interview with former FBI investigator Peter Strzok, MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell noted that special counsel Robert Mueller didn’t find any “collusion” between President Donald Trump and Russia in the 2016 election. That isn’t entirely true, Strzok corrected her.

It’s a common mistake the media is making as the election nears and Trump is desperately trying to rewrite the story on Russia hacking the election then and now, he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Andrea the Mueller investigation said they were unable to bring — to a legal standard — to bring criminal charges that something had occurred but they point throughout the report to a variety of deep counterintelligence concerns when you add that to the recent bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee report, almost a thousand pages from a Republican Senate committee laying out all these concerns, the data is too great to ignore,” said Strzok. “So yes, I believe that the president is compromised by the Russians and I think that takes a lot of forms. I think it comes through financial entanglements that he is fighting to become known, that the Russians known about and can hold over him. I also think it also comes from the way they can play to his ego, his strange fascination with dictators around the world.”

Strzok went on to say that one of his greatest concerns with Attorney General Bill Barr’s new “investigate the investigators” case led by U.S. Attorney John Durham, is that Durham’s long-time aide, Nora Dannehy, resigned after she was privately telling colleagues the investigation was being rushed ahead of the 2020 election.

“Colleagues said Dannehy is not a supporter of President Trump and has been concerned in recent weeks by what she believed was pressure from Barr, who appointed Durham, to produce results before the election,” the Hartford Courant reported “They said she has been considering resigning for weeks, conflicted by loyalty to Durham and concern about politics.”

“That gives me a lot of concern that something is coming that is not based on fact or objective investigation but rather something designed to be political in nature and if it’s bad enough that this career attorney who has just nothing but a laudable service record feels compelled to resign, that gives me a lot of concern,” he closed.

See the full interview below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ham-handed Trump botched his own plan to position himself as the pro-science candidate: columnist

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump created a plot to lead former Vice President Joe Biden into looking like the anti-science guy when he announced he didn't trust any vaccine Trump rushed out the door without proper testing and development.

According to the Washington Post's Greg Sargent, the media fell for it, asking Biden if he was suddenly an anti-vaxxer.

"Presto! Biden is now the anti-vaxxer, and Trump is the one aligned with the scientists! Trump’s magical manipulation of the public narrative worked once again!" wrote Sargent.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump supporter panics that Black Lives Matter march portends rise of ‘godlessness’ in his suburban town

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

A Wisconsin supporter of President Donald Trump tells Politco's Tim Alberta that he's getting increasingly freaked out by the number of liberals in his suburban town who feel comfortable with openly supporting Black Lives Matter and other causes.

David Breidenbach, a resident of the Milwaukee suburb of Cedarburg, Wisconsin, says that he's been trying in vain to warn his fellow conservatives about liberals moving in and corrupting their town's values.

"Cedarburg is conservative but lackadaisical," he tells Alberta. "These people don’t realize that it could happen here... The violence, the liberalism, the godlessness of the big cities."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pastor who discouraged mask-wearing is now in the ICU recovering from coronavirus

Published

38 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

An Idaho pastor who encouraged congregants to forgo masks as he opened his church for in-person services during the height of the coronavirus pandemic is now recovering in the intensive care unit after contracting the virus, The Spokesman Review reports.

Pastor Paul Van Noy of Candlelight Christian Fellowship has been in the ICU for the past two weeks. His wife, Brenda, also contracted the virus.

In past Facebook posts, Van Noy said that he would not require congregants to wear masks, even though Kootenai County mandated mask wearing. He also expressed skepticism over the efficiency of masks.

Continue Reading
 
 