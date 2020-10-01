‘A country in chaos’: World shocked at how far America has fallen after Trump’s ‘spiteful’ debate
President Donald Trump’s performance at the first 2020 presidential debate has shocked observers across the world who are lamenting the decline and fall of the United States of America as a world power.
As the Washington Post reports, even right-wing publications such as Switzerland’s Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper thought Trump’s performance was symbolic of something deeply wrong with American society.
“Whoever is looking for an explanation for the shape the United States is currently in will find it in those 90 minutes, that should have been a political debate,” the publication wrote on Wednesday. “Instead, the tradition has degenerated into cheap reality TV. What flickered across TV screens was the image of a country in chaos. The spiteful debate mirrors a country that is no longer even capable of having a dignified discussion.”
Anna Soubry, a former Conservative Party lawmaker in the United Kingdom, called the debate “truly terrible.”
“Whatever our views let’s agree and promise we will never allow British politics to plummet to such a level,” she wrote on Twitter.
And French newspaper Le Monde warned that Trump’s entire presidency is a warning to the rest of the world about how even traditionally stable democracies can degenerate into authoritarianism.
“Four years of Trumpism have largely contributed to weakening one of the greatest democracies in the world,” an editorial in the paper declared. “It’s a lesson for everyone else.”
2020 Election
Debate should have never been allowed to happen due to Trump’s ‘mental health’: violence expert
Dr. Bandy X. Lee, a forensic psychiatrist at Yale School of Medicine and the president of the World Mental Health Coalition, said in an interview with Salon that Trump lacked the basic "mental health" to participate in a presidential debate.
Trump derailed the debate throughout the entire 90 minutes, repeatedly refusing to comply with the rules his campaign had agreed to and incessantly heckling his opponent. The event was universally panned as a "sh*tshow" and "a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck."
2020 Election
‘This is fascism’: Trump riles up Minnesota supporters with racist attack on Somali refugees
Just 24 hours after refusing to condemn white supremacists during the first 2020 general election debate, President Donald Trump late Wednesday launched a racist attack on refugees from Somalia and other nations and parroted an unfounded right-wing claim about Rep. Ilhan Omar, sparking "lock her up!" chants from his Minnesota supporters.
"Another massive issue for Minnesota is the election of Joe Biden's plan to inundate your state with a historic flood of refugees," Trump said to boos from the crowd gathered at Duluth International Airport. "Coming from the most dangerous places in the world including Yemen, Syria, and your favorite country, Somalia. Right? You love Somalia... Biden will turn Minnesota into a refugee camp."
2020 Election
Here’s why Chris Wallace blew it
I hate to say, "I told you so," so let me just say: Elizabeth Warren told you so.
So did Tom Perez, the head of the Democratic National Committee. Both rejected offers from Fox News to host political events during the 2020 Democratic primary, a town hall in Warren's case and a candidate debate for the DNC.
"A Fox News town hall adds money to the hate-for-profit machine. To which I say: hard pass," Warren plainly stated. And while he claimed "Chris Wallace isn't my concern," Perez correctly identified that "at the highest levels of Fox News they" — meaning right-wing ideologues — "have infiltrated the news side." Perez had to defend his decision to Democrats at the time, but Chris Wallace's hapless performance as a presidential debate "moderator" on Tuesday evening may have finally made clear that Fox News is not an honest media broker. Not one host from the network can be trusted to present facts outside the requisite right-wing narrative.