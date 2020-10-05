Quantcast
Trump was either at ‘death’s door’ or his doctors ‘panicked’: CNN medical expert

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump at the first 2020 general election debate (screengrab).

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner on Monday said that President Donald Trump was given an unprecedented cocktail of drugs to treat his novel coronavirus infection, which he said indicated something had gone severely wrong.

During a panel discussion about the president’s hospitalization, host Alisyn Camerota noted that the president has been taking Remdesivir, Dexamethasone, and monoclonal antibodies during his stay at Walter Reed Memorial Hospital.

She then asked Reiner if this was the kind of treatment that would have been given to an ordinary patient who was hospitalized for COVID-19.

“No one on the planet has ever received this triple regimen of monoclonal antibodies, Remdesivir, and Dexamethasone,” he replied. “I don’t think it’s been given to a single patient on the planet. So this speaks to the urgency of the situation.”

Reiner then said there were only two possible reasons to shove this many different drugs into the president.

“So either the president was desperately ill at the end of the week, or his physicians panicked or the patient was panicking,” he said. “There is no other explanation. either they felt he was on death’s door or there was just a loss of control in the White House.

Oldest living CIA agent thinks Russia infiltrated GOP long before Trump took over

Published

1 min ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

The oldest living CIA agent believes Russia sank its hooks into the Republican Party well before President Donald Trump emerged as a viable candidate.

Peter Sichel was one of the CIA’s first agents at the start of the Cold War, and he sees evidence of Russia's spycraft against Trump and the GOP in the Senate Intelligence Committee, reported The Daily Beast.

“One great advantage the Soviets always had over us, is that they played the long game. We thought in terms of quarters, whereas they thought in terms of years or even decades," Sichel said. "They were opportunistic, willing to let matters gradually develop until the right political faction or right leader to support had emerged."

Reckless Republicans getting ‘top-tier’ health care after contracting COVID-19 while others are turned away

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

The case for Medicare for All was once again made by the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, Sen. Ed Markey tweeted on Sunday, after Republican politicians were able to check themselves into hospitals shortly after announcing they had tested positive for Covid-19.

Markey noted that throughout the coronavirus pandemic, in which more than 7.4 million cases have been detected and more than 209,000 people in the U.S. have died, people have attempted to get care at hospitals after testing positive and showing worsening symptoms, only to be turned away and "told only to come back when they could not breathe."

2020 Election

Trump itching to fire his FBI director: report

Published

17 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that President Donald Trump plans to remove FBI Director Christopher Wray after the 2020 presidential election — because he believes him to be in thrall to the so-called "Deep State."

"Over the past three months before testing positive for COVID-19, the president had indicated to several senior officials and close associates that he intends to replace Wray near the start of a second term in office, routinely expressing dissatisfaction with the director’s performance and apparent unwillingness to swiftly root out Trump’s perceived enemies in the bureau, two people familiar with the president’s private remarks said," reported Asawin Suebsaeng and Spencer Ackerman.

