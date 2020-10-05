Trump was either at ‘death’s door’ or his doctors ‘panicked’: CNN medical expert

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner on Monday said that President Donald Trump was given an unprecedented cocktail of drugs to treat his novel coronavirus infection, which he said indicated something had gone severely wrong.

During a panel discussion about the president’s hospitalization, host Alisyn Camerota noted that the president has been taking Remdesivir, Dexamethasone, and monoclonal antibodies during his stay at Walter Reed Memorial Hospital.

She then asked Reiner if this was the kind of treatment that would have been given to an ordinary patient who was hospitalized for COVID-19.

“No one on the planet has ever received this triple regimen of monoclonal antibodies, Remdesivir, and Dexamethasone,” he replied. “I don’t think it’s been given to a single patient on the planet. So this speaks to the urgency of the situation.”

Reiner then said there were only two possible reasons to shove this many different drugs into the president.

“So either the president was desperately ill at the end of the week, or his physicians panicked or the patient was panicking,” he said. “There is no other explanation. either they felt he was on death’s door or there was just a loss of control in the White House.