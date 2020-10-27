Ana Navarro fact-checks Trump team’s deceptively edited Biden video

Ana Navarro fact-checked a video circulated by the Trump campaign, and broadcast by NBC News, that appears to show Joe Biden mixing up his 2020 opponent with George W. Bush.

The video clip came from an “I Will Vote” concert live stream from Sunday night, featuring the former vice president and Jill Biden, along with a number of celebrities, and President Donald Trump and his campaign seized on a momentary stumble to suggest the Democratic nominee was mentally unfit, reported The Daily Beast.

“Four more years of, George, uh, George,” Biden says in the clip, “we’re going to find ourselves in a position where Trump gets elected, we’re going to be in a different world.”

Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn’t remember my name. Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview. The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2020

However, Navarro explained what happened during the interview that she conducted with comedian George Lopez.

“George Lopez and I hosted a two and a half hour GOTV virtual concert in support of Biden-Harris,” Navarro told The Daily Beast. “Joe and Jill Biden spent some time with us at the beginning of the show. It was light banter and laughs.”

The conservative commentator for CNN and “The View” said the president and his team, who aired only the portions of the interview where Lopez and Navarro also appear onscreen, had gotten it wrong.

“In the clip that’s being circulating, Joe Biden was responding to and addressing George,” Navarro said. “That’s the George he was referring to. I know it may come as a shock to some Trump supporters, but some Latinos are named ‘George.’ Not everyone is Jose and Maria.”

Navarro was disappointed that NBC’s “Today” show broadcast the clip and the Trump campaign’s framing.

“It’s not surprising that the Trump campaign would lie about the clip and take it out of context,” she said. “But, frankly, I had higher expectations for NBC News.”

WATCH: Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George Bush. "4 more years of George, uh, George…" pic.twitter.com/Zzt2brIaYS — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020