‘Beyond cringe’: Rudy Giuliani buried in ridicule after Borat catches him with hands down his pants

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who has been peddling videos of Hunter Biden taking drugs to right-wing tabloids, is now dealing with his own bombshell video footage.

The Guardian reported on Wednesday that “the former New York mayor and current personal attorney to Donald Trump is seen reaching into his trousers and apparently touching his genitals while reclining on a bed in the presence of” 24-year-old actress Maria Bakalova after being caught in a sting operation for Sacha Baron Cohen’s new “Borat” film.

Footage of Giuliani with his hands down his pants marks a steep fall for the man who was once dubbed “America’s mayor” for his response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City.

New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, who says she has watched the Giuliani scene, describes it as “beyond cringe.”

I’ve seen the Giuliani moment in Borat 2. It’s even wilder than it sounds. Beyond cringe. — Maureen Dowd (@maureendowd) October 21, 2020

Check out some more reactions below.

never, never underestimate the tradecraft of @KazakhstanGovt intelligence officers — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 21, 2020

it was difficult to hate Giuliani in the early 2000s. literally everyone believed he was a hero. if you knew what type of guy he was, it was very lonely https://t.co/h02DSeiYDb — Dank Meme Themed 36th Birthday Party (@ByYourLogic) October 21, 2020

How do you end up agreeing to be in a Borat movie… in 2020? — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 21, 2020

Falling for Borat in the year 2020 does not reflect well on your ability to uncover and discern factual material in other contexts. https://t.co/dYNTeMwWVC — Matt Ford (@fordm) October 21, 2020

If Borat was able to compromise Rudy, imagine what a trained intelligence officer could do. https://t.co/nit4eIDR3l — Alex Finley (@alexzfinley) October 21, 2020

"Don't agree to an interview with Borat and, if you do, don't fondle yourself in front of someone who says she's 15" should have been something all public figures learned a decade ago. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) October 21, 2020

Badda-bing, badda-buh-bye…you're done. Rudy Giuliani (who, recall, had sex with his cousin) faces questions after compromising scene in new Borat film https://t.co/4pPve4tMDY — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) October 21, 2020

I will be needing bleach for my eyes https://t.co/caPl5XJAZd — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) October 21, 2020

I don't think anyone had “Borat returns and catches Rudy Giuliani touching himself” on their 2020 Bingo card. This year just won’t quit. — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) October 21, 2020

There's probably a 75% chance Borat gets mentioned in the debate. What a legend. — Brain Deadfield (@BrianDuffield) October 21, 2020

So proud to be an American these days. https://t.co/H19GvRJ5u9 — John Sipher (@john_sipher) October 21, 2020