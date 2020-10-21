Biden now beats Trump in number of ex-military leader endorsements: report
On Wednesday, Military.com reported that the list of former military leaders backing Joe Biden now exceeds that of President Donald Trump.
“A group supporting the Joe Biden presidential campaign released a second list Tuesday of 291 former generals, admirals, senior enlisted and national security officials backing the former vice president, for a total of 780 in the battle of endorsements with the Trump campaign,” reported Richard Sisk. “The new list includes the names of 81 retired military leaders, bringing the total number of former senior military members backing Biden to 284. That tops the list of 235 former military leaders backing President Donald Trump, which was put out by the Trump campaign last month.”
“The latest list of Biden supporters includes former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge, the first secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and an Army Vietnam veteran, and retired Army Lt. Col. Alfred ‘Doc’ Rascon, a Medal of Honor recipient,” said the report. Ridge publicly came out in support of Biden weeks ago and has been harshly critical of how Trump has used the powers of DHS.
“National Security Leaders for Biden began issuing lists of former national security officials supporting the former vice president after the Trump campaign put out a list Sept. 14 of 235 retired senior military leaders supporting the president’s re-election,” said the report.
Members of the military have historically been a Republican-friendly voting group. However, one recent poll from Military Times found that these voters now narrowly back Biden. The president stirred controversy recently following reports that he dismissed fallen World War II soldiers as “losers” and “suckers.”
2020 Election
‘Pathetic’: Trump called a ‘monster’ for declaring there’s ‘not much’ he could have done differently on COVID-19
President Donald Trump is now saying there's "not much" he could have done differently in responding to the COVID-19 crisis, despite having more than 225,000 deaths and over 8.5 million cases on his record.
By almost every metric President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic is the worst of any large nation. The United States has by far the most COVID-19 cases. In second place is India, with a population four times that of the U.S.
America has had the most coronavirus deaths. On a per-capita basis for number of deaths the U.S. comes in at number 12 out of 217 countries and other politically-recognized areas. That means there are 205 nations that have done a better job than the U.S. under President Donald Trump.
2020 Election
WATCH: Comedy legend Mel Brooks makes his first-ever political video to endorse Joe Biden
Mel Brooks, the legendary writer and director behind comedy classics such as "The Producers," "Blazing Saddles," and "Young Frankenstein," endorsed Joe Biden for president.
In a video posted by his son, bestselling author Max Brooks, Mel explained to viewers why he was making his first-ever video political endorsement.
The video starts with the 94-year-old Brooks pointing to his son and grandson standing behind him behind a glass door.
"They can't be with me," he explained. "Why? Because of this coronavirus! And Donald Trump's not doing a damn thing about it."
He then said that he believed Biden would do a better job of containing the virus and would help America get back to normal sooner than the current president.
2020 Election
House GOP vows to investigate Biden for campaigning on Amtrak
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden earlier this month took an Amtrak train ride to campaign in key Rust Belt states -- and Republicans are vowing to get to the bottom of it.
Republican members of the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure on Wednesday sent a letter to Amtrak CEO William Flynn asking him for information on Biden's train trips, which they implied without evidence caused delays in the delivery of needed medical equipment during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"We are concerned that the Biden campaign’s use of Amtrak’s charter train redirected Amtrak’s scarce resources during a time of record losses, employee layoffs, and service cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic," the Republicans wrote. "We question whether the Biden campaign’s use of Amtrak caused delays of freight trains at a time when supplies are crucial."