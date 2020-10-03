Chris Christie announces he has tested positive for COVID-19

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced on Twitter Saturday morning that he has tested positive the COVID-19 virus.

According to the former lawmaker, “I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”

Christie notably was working with Donald Trump recently on his debate prep.

You can see the tweet below: