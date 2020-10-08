CNN’s Chris Cuomo rips Bill Barr after shocking video surfaces: ‘He’s damned by his own words’
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on Thursday blasted Attorney General Bill Barr.
Cuomo played a video of Rep. Pramila Jayapal questioning the attorney general, which has new importance after the plot to kidnap or murder Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI).
In the clip, Rep. Jayapal grilled Barr about widely reported press accounts of the armed takeover of the Michigan state capitol.
At least two of the men arrested appeared at the rally.
Michigan Attorney General's Office confirms that the first and third men (from left) in this April 30 photo of armed men in Senate gallery are among the 13 men charged in a plot to kidnap @GovWhitmer.@SenPolehanki took this photo.https://t.co/iFJ82gxPY8
— Chad Livengood (@ChadLivengood) October 8, 2020
“He’s damned by his own words,” Cuomo declared.
“These people were investigating it at the same time. A sitting governor, over a dozen bad guys, months of planning, murderous intent, derivative of the main domestic terror threat we face,” he explained. “And he’s clueless? How? How is that okay?”
Watch:
