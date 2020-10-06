‘Confusion from top to bottom’: Trump aides panic after president returns to the White House
White House staffers who have seen over three years of bullying and firings under Donald Trump are fearful what will come next now that the president has been discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center while still exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, reports Politico.
According to the report, Trump’s return has become even more worrisome to staffers because senior aides to the president are not being forthcoming about the extent of Trump’s illness.
“Within the White House, staffers are queasy about the ongoing lack of communication about how and when certain officials became infected,” the report states. “No one knows, for instance, when Trump received his last negative test. And several aides said White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was slow to address protocols for West Wing staffers after the explosion of cases. Meanwhile, staffers have continued to find out about new infections through media leaks or as aides and allies like McEnany and Christie publicly announce their own prognosis.”
According to one former White House insider, “It’s confusion from top to bottom.”
Former White House coronavirus task force adviser Olivia Troye, explained, “What we are seeing play out is this culture of a group of people who flat out, for one reason or another, felt invincible to the virus. “Now, they are facing the reality of it because they have their own outbreak, and they are part of the cluster. I’m glad I’m not there anymore.”
The Politico report states, “Now, uncertain White House aides are left wondering what the expectations might be in the coming days working around a president who may still be infectious yet is still downplaying the risks.
Added one former senior administration official, “The problem is that anyone who could handle this from a crisis communications or an operational standpoint is long gone. There’s nobody showing any interest in managing the team and keeping them safe.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
‘Promises made, workers betrayed’: Trump gave $425 billion in federal contracts to corporations that offshored 200,000 jobs
Despite the 2016 campaign promise that he made to voters in pivotal industrial swing states throughout the Midwest that he would end the profit-driven relocation of manufacturing jobs to lower-wage countries, President Donald Trump has awarded more than $425 billion in federal contracts to corporations responsible for offshoring 200,000 jobs held by U.S. workers, according to a new report published Monday by progressive think tank and advocacy group Public Citizen.
"Time and time again, Donald Trump has proven that he will always put his corporate friends' profits over the lives of American workers."—Rep. Mark PocanThe report (pdf), Promises Made, Workers Betrayed: Trump's Bigly Broken Promise to Stop Job Offshoring, was released during a press conference and is based on an analysis of data from the Department of Labor on trade-related job loss as well as data on federal procurement.
2020 Election
Trump didn’t like the two questions reporters shouted as he left Walter Reed: report
President Donald J. Trump walked out of Walter Reed Medical Center wearing a mask and gesturing as he headed back to the White House. But it was what happened before he sat down in his vehicle that made reporters' heads turn.
Yahoo’s Hunter Walker was the traveling print pool reporter who shouted the two questions Trump declined to acknowledge.
"Mr. President, how many of your staff are sick?" Walker asked. "How many of your staff are sick?"
Walker then asked, "Do you think you might be a superspreader, Mr. President?"
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7wnhzr
“Nicolle, I’m pretty certain he didn’t like those two questions,” MSNBC’S Brian Williams said.
2020 Election
Trump campaign discussing plans to appoint its own state electors — no matter the results: report
Trump campaign officials and legal advisers are reportedly preparing to appoint their own state electors as a way to secure victory in a contested election, a move that would precipitate an unprecedented constitutional crisis.