Cop accused of murdering George Floyd no longer in custody after posting $1 million bail

39 mins ago

Derek Chauvin mugshot

Former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged earlier this year with third-degree murder in the death of Black Minneapolis resident George Floyd, has been released from custody.

Local news station Fox 9 reports that Chauvin on Wednesday posted a non-cash $1 million bond and was subsequently released from the Oak Park Heights prison, where he had been held since late May.

Chauvin was charged on May 29th after a video showed him kneeling on the back of Floyd’s neck until he died, despite the fact that Floyd repeatedly told him that he was having trouble breathing.

Floyd’s death sparked nationwide outrage and led to massive protests against racism and police brutality throughout the summer.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

Susan Collins’ support for Trump coming back to haunt her: ‘It’s very frustrating’

8 mins ago

October 7, 2020

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is seeing her 24-year legislative career boiled down to the last three years, and she doesn't like it.

The Maine Republican is running neck-and-neck with Democratic challenger Sara Gideon, whose campaign has focused on Collins' record of voting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to enact President Donald Trump's right-wing agenda, reported Politico.

The White House is telling 2 different stories about how often Trump gets tested

18 mins ago

October 7, 2020

President Donald Trump has not been tested daily for the coronavirus, the New York Times reported Tuesday, which raises questions about whether the White House lied about the issue recently in on-the-record emails with reporters.
