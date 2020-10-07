Cop accused of murdering George Floyd no longer in custody after posting $1 million bail

Former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged earlier this year with third-degree murder in the death of Black Minneapolis resident George Floyd, has been released from custody.

Local news station Fox 9 reports that Chauvin on Wednesday posted a non-cash $1 million bond and was subsequently released from the Oak Park Heights prison, where he had been held since late May.

Chauvin was charged on May 29th after a video showed him kneeling on the back of Floyd’s neck until he died, despite the fact that Floyd repeatedly told him that he was having trouble breathing.

Floyd’s death sparked nationwide outrage and led to massive protests against racism and police brutality throughout the summer.