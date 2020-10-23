‘Dark money’ PACs dumping last minute millions into GOP Senate races to save McConnell’s majority: report
According to a report from Politico, conservative donors — some using so-called “dark money” political action committees (PACs) — are coming to the rescue of incumbent Republican Senators who are facing ouster because of their close ties to Donald Trump in the hope Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) can hold onto power.
With Republican Senate seats in Maine, Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina and Iowa in danger of flipping, Politico is reporting that GOP donors are riding to the rescue in states where the Republican incumbents are being badly outraised by their Democratic opponent.
“The GOP’s top super PAC raised nearly $50 million in the first two weeks of October, a huge sum that can help the party defend itself across a broad Senate map with close to a dozen senators in peril. But the total didn’t fix the party’s fundraising problems,” Politico’s James Arkin wrote.
Noting the Democrats still have a huge cash advantage with the election only 11 days away, the report states that a “dark money” PAC affiliated with allies of McConnell, called the Senate Leadership Fund, brought in $49.6 million in the first two weeks of October to bolster the candidates’ last-minute advertising.
“The funding mostly came almost entirely from big donors, or from unknown sources. One Nation, the dark money group aligned with SLF, added $27.5 million, more than half the total fundraising; $16 million of the rest came from six people or groups giving 7-figure checks. SLF had $69 million in the bank as of Oct. 14,” the report states.
This is not to say that Democratic candidates are going to be outspent.
“Democrats held an enormous advantage in candidate fundraising and spending in the third quarter of this year, and they continued to steamroll Republicans in the first two weeks of October,” Arking reported. “In the 14 most competitive races on the map, Democratic candidates raised more than $84 million in the two-week period, more than double the $41 million combined from Republican senators and challengers. Democrats put the money to good use: Their campaigns spent $128 million in that time frame, compared to $69 million for the GOP.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Trump family ally and Giuliani speechwriter taken into federal custody in New York
The New York Times reported Friday that an ally to the Trump family has been arrested on charges of cyberstalking.
Ken Kurson, a close friend of President Donald J. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, was taken into federal custody in Brooklyn, New York, after investigators uncovered threatening and stalking messages relating to his divorce. Kurson is a longtime associate of Rudolph W. Giuliani, former New York mayor and Trump's personal lawyer.
2020 Election
Eric Trump’s latest anti-Biden attack just completely blew up in his face
Eric Trump, the second-eldest son of President Donald Trump, has spent the past several days falsely claiming that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden owns a massive 10,000-square-foot mansion currently valued at an estimated $1.6 million.
What Trump fails to tell his fans, however, is that the house in question is not currently owned by Biden. Rather, as several fact-checking outlets have noted, Biden bought the house for just $185,000 back in 1974, when it was run down and in need of repairs.
2020 Election
Trump believes the GOP will take the House — here’s why that’s ridiculous
On multiple occasions, President Donald Trump has admitted that he believes Republican lawmakers will take back the House of Representatives with the upcoming election, but experts and analysts are pushing back against the president and explaining why they are not confident that will happen.
Contrary to what Trump believes, multiple political analysts are predicting that not only will Democrats maintain control of the lower chamber of Congress but they may also gain more seats, according to a prediction by the Cook Political Report.