Defendant in SDNY case against Giuliani associates switches plea to ‘guilty’

A co-defendant in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) case is scheduled to plead guilty this Thursday, Bloomberg reports.

David Correia was charged along with Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman in 2019 with soliciting campaign donations from foreign investors and using them to advance their business interests in the U.S.

In September, SDNY prosecutors filed an additional set of charges against Correia and co-defendant Lev Parnas, alleging they sought to defraud potential investors to their company Fraud Guarantee. — erica orden (@eorden) October 28, 2020

Correia initially pleaded not guilty to charges of making false statements to election officials, falsification of records, conspiracy to launder foreign donations into U.S. campaigns and conspiracy to defraud investors in a business venture, but later changed his plea.

