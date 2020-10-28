Quantcast
Defendant in SDNY case against Giuliani associates switches plea to ‘guilty’

Published

31 mins ago

on

Rudy Giuliani on his podcast (screengrab).

A co-defendant in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) case is scheduled to plead guilty this Thursday, Bloomberg reports.

David Correia was charged along with Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman in 2019 with soliciting campaign donations from foreign investors and using them to advance their business interests in the U.S.

Correia initially pleaded not guilty to charges of making false statements to election officials, falsification of records, conspiracy to launder foreign donations into U.S. campaigns and conspiracy to defraud investors in a business venture, but later changed his plea.

Read the full report over at Bloomberg.


George Conway: We’re going to learn more about the infamous ‘anonymous’ Trump official ‘very very soon’

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

Anti-Trump conservative George Conway, who is also the husband of former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, hinted on Wednesday that we may be about to learn the identity of the infamous "anonymous" Trump official who secretly worked against him while in the White House.

"I had an amazing conversation this morning with... Anonymous," Conway wrote on Twitter. "Anonymous is a true patriot. We'll all be hearing a lot more from this person very, very soon."

The official first made waves back in 2018 when they wrote an editorial for the New York Times in which they described themselves as a member of the "resistance" to the president within the White House.

2020 Election

Armed Biden and Trump supporters involved in violent clash outside Democratic rally in Georgia

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

Supporters of President Donald Trump were involved in a physical confrontation with supporters of former Vice President Joe Biden outside a rally for the Democratic candidate in Warm Springs, Georgia on Tuesday.

Video of the incident was captured by Twitter user AlliB77, who describes herself as an "unapologetic conservative."

As the video begins, a Biden supporter wearing a face mask can be see charging at a mask-less Trump supporter.

An armed Trump supporter then puts the Biden supporter in a chokehold before tossing him to the ground.

2020 Election

‘Nothing short of evil’: Trump campaign’s latest voting lawsuit torched by veteran Nevada journalist

Published

25 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

Journalist Jon Ralston, who has won broad acclaim for his in-depth knowledge of politics in his home state of Nevada, has delivered a fiery denunciation of the latest voting-related lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump's campaign.

In his daily email he sent out to readers, he explained the significance of the lawsuit and accused the Trump campaign of trying to undermine citizens' faith in Nevada's vote-counting process.

"What they are doing, with no cause, is to use the court system to cast doubt on the election and specifically to raise questions about mail ballots," he wrote. "Not only is there no evidence of fraud or a conspiracy to commit fraud, but they also know it would be almost impossible to carry this out."

