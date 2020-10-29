DHS officials touring battleground states to make the case for Trump — before the election: report
On Thursday, TIME Magazine reported that Homeland Security officials have launched an unusual “publicity blitz” around the country that appears designed to help President Donald Trump make a final election push.
“As part of this push, top DHS and ICE leaders have traveled across the country to hold at least four press conferences this month in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Minnesota, shadowing the path of Trump’s rallies as he makes a last-minute appeal to voters there,” reported Vera Bergengruen. “These public announcements by senior leaders ahead of the election, which former officials tell TIME are abnormal, if not unprecedented, have been held to publicize mostly routine immigration enforcement operations that would usually have been revealed with little fanfare.”
“Instead, DHS and ICE officials have used them as a platform to aggressively make the case for the president’s immigration policies, often taking on a markedly Trumpian tone and echoing parts of his stump speech,” continued the report. “At multiple events, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and his deputy Ken Cuccinelli have talked about immigrants taking American jobs, blasted Democrat-run sanctuary cities, touted ‘America First’ and warned of ‘evil people who seek to travel to the United States with the intent of harming and killing Americans.'”
“Immigration lawyers and advocates have raised concerns the agency has also been timing other law enforcement actions for political purposes,” said the report. “In September, ICE announced that 19 non-citizens in North Carolina had been charged with illegally voting in the 2016 election. ICE had made an almost identical announcement in August 2018, also charging a different group of 19 non-citizens with voter fraud, which carries a penalty of six years in federal prison and a $350,000 fine.”
The watchdog group American Oversight has called for an investigation into whether these activities violate the Hatch Act, saying, “DHS is showing us a textbook example of why we have a federal law against government officials using their positions to support a political campaign.” The Trump administration has faced repeated allegations of ignoring this law.
2020 Election
Biden camp livid at Facebook as tech giant blocks ads from Democratic presidential campaign: report
On Thursday, Politico reported that members of Biden's campaign are criticizing Facebook for blocking political ads it had previously assured the campaign would not be subject to their political ad blackout in the final days before the election.
"Thousands of ads from Joe Biden’s campaign have been blocked by Facebook as part of the social media giant’s pre-election blackout on new political ads, which the Biden camp said erroneously swept up ads that had already been approved to run," reported Elena Schneider. "The ads have been down since Tuesday, Biden’s campaign said on Thursday evening, costing the Democratic presidential candidate a half-million dollars in projected donations and altering the advertising plan right before the election."
Texas Republican says Democrats can only win Pennsylvania or Florida if ‘they stole it’
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick repeated unsubstantiated claims in a Thursday interview that the only way Republicans can lose on Election Day is if Democrats cheat.
“The Democrats have just decided this election, Mark, we don't have to pay attention to any laws. We're gonna use COVID as an excuse to steal the election and that's what they're trying to do everywhere,” Patrick, a Republican, said during a radio interview on “The Mark Davis Show.” “If the president loses Pennsylvania or North Carolina, Mark, or Florida they'll lose it because they stole it.”