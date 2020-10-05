Quantcast
Donald Trump Jr thinks his father is ‘acting crazy’ and is desperate to rein him in: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump, Jr with Donald Trump and Eric Trump (Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com)

President Donald Trump’s hospital joyride and his manic Monday-morning tweets aren’t just being panned by political pundits — they’re also reportedly freaking out some in the president’s own family.

According to Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman, the president’s eldest son has been alarmed by his behavior over the past couple of days, in which he’s been desperate to project strength while being hospitalized at Walter Reed Memorial Hostpital.

“Don Jr. has said he wants to stage an intervention, but Jared and Ivanka keep telling Trump how great he’s doing,” one source tells Sherman. “Don said, ‘I’m not going to be the only one to tell him he’s acting crazy.'”

However, even Jared and Ivanka reportedly agreed with Donald Jr. that the president’s Monday morning all-caps tweet storms — which included messages such as “SPACE FORCE. VOTE!” — went way over the edge.

“They’re all worried,” said one source. “They’ve tried to get him to stop tweeting.”


