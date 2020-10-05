Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Should never have happened — we’re not disposable’: Current Secret Service agents rip Trump’s joyride stunt

Published

7 mins ago

on

A car with US President Trump drives past supporters in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on October 4, 2020. - US President Donald Trump drove past supporters outside the hospital where he was being treated for Covid-19, after announcing on Twitter a "suprise visit" to his backers. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP)

A current member of the United States Secret Service ripped President Donald Trump on Monday for putting his fellow agents at risk by going on a joyride outside of Walter Reed Memorial Hospital on Sunday.

In an interview with CNN, the unnamed Secret Service agent said Trump showed gross irresponsibility in driving around with agents in a hermetically sealed vehicle despite being infected with the novel coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That should never have happened,” said the agent, who works on the presidential and first family detail. “I mean, I wouldn’t want to be around them.”

The agent went on to say that the president’s cavalier treatment of his own Secret Service agents had become routine.

“The frustration with how we’re treated when it comes to decisions on this illness goes back before this though,” he said. “We’re not disposable.”

Another current Secret Service agent told CNN that Trump’s stunt was “simply reckless,” while another lamented that agents have no choice but to do as the president commands.

“You can’t say no,” they explained.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Lindsey Graham is in serious trouble’ after debate flop: Morning Joe

Published

5 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

On Monday morning, MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski were joined by "Morning Joe" contributor John Heilemann to address Sen. Lindsey Graham's appearance in a debate on Saturday night where he engaged with Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison.

The consensus was the South Carolina Republican appears to be in big trouble.

At the mere mention of Graham's struggles during the debate, host Scarborough began laughing before the 'Morning Joe" producer rolled video clips from the evening that showed Graham under a withering attack.

According to Heilemann, Graham might hang onto his seat but it could be an uphill battle.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Should never have happened — we’re not disposable’: Current Secret Service agents rip Trump’s joyride stunt

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

A current member of the United States Secret Service ripped President Donald Trump on Monday for putting his fellow agents at risk by going on a joyride outside of Walter Reed Memorial Hospital on Sunday.

In an interview with CNN, the unnamed Secret Service agent said Trump showed gross irresponsibility in driving around with agents in a hermetically sealed vehicle despite being infected with the novel coronavirus.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

CNN supercut shows how Trump has repeatedly mocked his opponents’ health

Published

26 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

CNN's John Avlon on Monday showed how President Donald Trump has repeatedly used his political opponents' health as a weapon, such as when he openly mocked Hillary Clinton for coming down with pneumonia in 2016.

During his latest "Reality Check" segment, Avlon explained how the president in the past has not been concerned about politicizing others' illness.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE