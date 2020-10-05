‘Should never have happened — we’re not disposable’: Current Secret Service agents rip Trump’s joyride stunt

A current member of the United States Secret Service ripped President Donald Trump on Monday for putting his fellow agents at risk by going on a joyride outside of Walter Reed Memorial Hospital on Sunday.

In an interview with CNN, the unnamed Secret Service agent said Trump showed gross irresponsibility in driving around with agents in a hermetically sealed vehicle despite being infected with the novel coronavirus.

“That should never have happened,” said the agent, who works on the presidential and first family detail. “I mean, I wouldn’t want to be around them.”

The agent went on to say that the president’s cavalier treatment of his own Secret Service agents had become routine.

“The frustration with how we’re treated when it comes to decisions on this illness goes back before this though,” he said. “We’re not disposable.”

Another current Secret Service agent told CNN that Trump’s stunt was “simply reckless,” while another lamented that agents have no choice but to do as the president commands.

“You can’t say no,” they explained.