‘Should never have happened — we’re not disposable’: Current Secret Service agents rip Trump’s joyride stunt

A current member of the United States Secret Service ripped President Donald Trump on Monday for putting his fellow agents at risk by going on a joyride outside of Walter Reed Memorial Hospital on Sunday.
In an interview with CNN, the unnamed Secret Service agent said Trump showed gross irresponsibility in driving around with agents in a hermetically sealed vehicle despite being infected with the novel coronavirus.
“That should never have happened,” said the agent, who works on the presidential and first family detail. “I mean, I wouldn’t want to be around them.”
The agent went on to say that the president’s cavalier treatment of his own Secret Service agents had become routine.
“The frustration with how we’re treated when it comes to decisions on this illness goes back before this though,” he said. “We’re not disposable.”
Another current Secret Service agent told CNN that Trump’s stunt was “simply reckless,” while another lamented that agents have no choice but to do as the president commands.
“You can’t say no,” they explained.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.