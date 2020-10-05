Quantcast
‘Dork’ Matt Gaetz goes down in flames after comparing Donald Trump to Chuck Norris

2 hours ago

- Commentary

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) joked that President Donald Trump was too tough to get seriously ill from the coronavirus, and was drowned in ridicule.

The Florida Republican cracked a “Chuck Norris facts”-style joke about the president’s COVID-19 infection to imply the potentially deadly virus had more to fear from its obese, 74-year-old host than the president did from his infection.

“President Trump won’t have to recover from COVID,” Gaetz tweeted. “COVID will have to recover from President Trump. #MAGA”

Gaetz, who has publicly mocked public safety measures to protect against infection, was met with swift derision.

Virologist explains how White House’s Kayleigh McEnany has been putting people at risk for days

7 mins ago

October 5, 2020

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has been putting lives at risk since her exposure to the coronavirus last week, a virologist explained in an extensive Twitter thread.

McEnany, who has been testing herself since Thursday, finally tested positive Monday upon arriving at the White House. Despite extensive exposure to the virus, McEnany worked at the White House over the weekend, saying that she is considered "essential" and came up "negative" multiple times. So, she was considered "safe."

COVID invading the White House is the logical conclusion of the GOP’s transformation into a ‘cult’: op-ed

15 mins ago

October 5, 2020

Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, Max Boot says that the growing number of people close to Trump who've contracted coronavirus in the wake of his diagnosis should be surprising to no one, considering that the Republican Party's Republican Party’s "rejection of science, its embrace of conspiracy theories and its transformation into a cult of personality" is to blame.

"Many of the president’s followers have been vociferously opposed to lockdowns, face masks and social distancing. Researchers have shown that those who rely on right-wing sources such as Fox 'News' and Rush Limbaugh are much more likely to hold mistaken beliefs about the coronavirus than those who look to the mainstream media for information," Boot writes. "One such study found that a 10 percent increase in Fox News viewership within a Zip code reduced its residents’ propensity to abide by a lockdown by 1.3 percentage points. A Kaiser Family Foundation poll released in September found that 51 percent of Republicans say that 'hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment for COVID-19' and 36 percent say that wearing a mask is harmful to your health."

Trump has clearly ordered his personal doctors lie to the nation about his COVID-19 condition

24 mins ago

October 5, 2020

This is not Reality TV. This is reality.

Donald Trump, the most powerful man in the world, has become infected with a deadly virus. He has spent the weekend receiving an emergency medical regimen ingesting him with more drugs than an 80s rock star.  These include steroids, widely known for their mood-altering behavior.

Trump has clearly demanded that his doctors lie to the nation and world about his treatment, which they have done. He just ordered up America’s first-ever photo-op motorcade ride-- empirically endangering the health and lives of Secret Service officers-- in a macabre display that made pen pal Kim Jong Un blush. Maybe this is just Trump being Trump, but we truly don’t know that for certain. So, we wait.

