‘Dork’ Matt Gaetz goes down in flames after comparing Donald Trump to Chuck Norris
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) joked that President Donald Trump was too tough to get seriously ill from the coronavirus, and was drowned in ridicule.
The Florida Republican cracked a “Chuck Norris facts”-style joke about the president’s COVID-19 infection to imply the potentially deadly virus had more to fear from its obese, 74-year-old host than the president did from his infection.
“President Trump won’t have to recover from COVID,” Gaetz tweeted. “COVID will have to recover from President Trump. #MAGA”
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 5, 2020
Gaetz, who has publicly mocked public safety measures to protect against infection, was met with swift derision.
You think it's a badge of honor to get Covid & survive? Pls tell that to ur constituents who have lost loved ones from it & those (like my Republican mother in FL) who haven't been out of their house since March.Pls tell that to those who didn't get the fancy care & Rx POTUS got.
— Iva Rogers (@IvaARogers) October 5, 2020
You are such a fucking dork.
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 5, 2020
Shut up, drunkie
— Adamned Cerious (@Browtweaten) October 5, 2020
He’s not Chuck Norris. He’s an obese 74 year old.
— Rex Mantlepiece (@DerekP23) October 5, 2020
He’s not Chuck Norris. Even Chuck Norris isn’t Chuck Norris. Get a fucking grip dude. Hand off the bottle.
— Sean PM Dawn (@SeanPMDawn) October 5, 2020
210,000 dead and this is the response from the gop.
— #TagTeamOfDreams Biden+Harris (@NotMikeDitka89) October 5, 2020
America will have to recover from Trump, including his tragic mishandling of COVID.
— Moshe Swartz (@fuzzymoshe) October 5, 2020
It will certainly feel disgusted and ashamed of where it's been.
— JRehling (@JRehling) October 5, 2020
Covid will need a hot shower and an exorcism.
— Col. Bat Guano (@guano_col) October 5, 2020
So, Trump is more sickening than COVID.
Refreshing honesty, Matt.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 5, 2020
2010 wants its bad knockoff of a Chuck Norris joke back.
— Aaron #2020 Brethorst (@aaronbrethorst) October 5, 2020
Everyone he’s come in contact with us at risk. EVERY. ONE.
This is a disgraceful tweet but I wouldn’t expect anything else from you.
— Bluebird singin’ a song 🌞 (@girlnrdogs) October 5, 2020
I'll bet that sounded better in your head.
— DAVEPOOL (@pld_iceinoz) October 5, 2020
COVID-19 isn't a "Chuck Norris facts" meme. Here's the reality. https://t.co/BMdcPE3e72 pic.twitter.com/wSO5pDJ5Pj
— Patrick J. Kiger (@PatrickJKiger) October 5, 2020