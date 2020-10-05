‘Dork’ Matt Gaetz goes down in flames after comparing Donald Trump to Chuck Norris

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) joked that President Donald Trump was too tough to get seriously ill from the coronavirus, and was drowned in ridicule.

The Florida Republican cracked a “Chuck Norris facts”-style joke about the president’s COVID-19 infection to imply the potentially deadly virus had more to fear from its obese, 74-year-old host than the president did from his infection.

“President Trump won’t have to recover from COVID,” Gaetz tweeted. “COVID will have to recover from President Trump. #MAGA”

President Trump won't have to recover from COVID. COVID will have to recover from President Trump. #MAGA — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 5, 2020

Gaetz, who has publicly mocked public safety measures to protect against infection, was met with swift derision.

You think it's a badge of honor to get Covid & survive? Pls tell that to ur constituents who have lost loved ones from it & those (like my Republican mother in FL) who haven't been out of their house since March.Pls tell that to those who didn't get the fancy care & Rx POTUS got. — Iva Rogers (@IvaARogers) October 5, 2020

You are such a fucking dork. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 5, 2020

Shut up, drunkie — Adamned Cerious (@Browtweaten) October 5, 2020

He’s not Chuck Norris. He’s an obese 74 year old. — Rex Mantlepiece (@DerekP23) October 5, 2020

He’s not Chuck Norris. Even Chuck Norris isn’t Chuck Norris. Get a fucking grip dude. Hand off the bottle. — Sean PM Dawn (@SeanPMDawn) October 5, 2020

210,000 dead and this is the response from the gop. — #TagTeamOfDreams Biden+Harris (@NotMikeDitka89) October 5, 2020

America will have to recover from Trump, including his tragic mishandling of COVID. — Moshe Swartz (@fuzzymoshe) October 5, 2020

It will certainly feel disgusted and ashamed of where it's been. — JRehling (@JRehling) October 5, 2020

Covid will need a hot shower and an exorcism. — Col. Bat Guano (@guano_col) October 5, 2020

So, Trump is more sickening than COVID. Refreshing honesty, Matt. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 5, 2020

2010 wants its bad knockoff of a Chuck Norris joke back. — Aaron #2020 Brethorst (@aaronbrethorst) October 5, 2020

Everyone he’s come in contact with us at risk. EVERY. ONE. This is a disgraceful tweet but I wouldn’t expect anything else from you. — Bluebird singin’ a song 🌞 (@girlnrdogs) October 5, 2020

I'll bet that sounded better in your head. — DAVEPOOL (@pld_iceinoz) October 5, 2020