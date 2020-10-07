‘Erratic, irrational, out of touch’: CNN business reporter shocked that Trump shut down stimulus talks

CNN chief business correspondent Christine Romans told host Alisyn Camerota that Trump’s announcement that he would not negotiate any new relief measures until after the 2020 election was an inexplicable move politically.
ADVERTISEMENT
“It is erratic, it is irrational, it is out of touch,” she said. “This is a president who effectively canceled stimulus talks that were probably going to fail anyway and then said, I’ll take the blame for all of the economic hardship that that will cause you.”
Romans then pointed out that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that additional relief was absolutely necessary to sustain any economic recovery throughout the coming months.
“And the president said, no, we don’t need it,” she said. “The economy is doing great, the stock market is at record highs, we don’t need any new stimulus now. We’ll do it next year and will focus on the Supreme Court nomination. It completely defies any kind of political advantage the president would try to get here, just doesn’t make any sense.”
Watch the video below.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
The former public health official credited with eradicating smallpox blasted President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bill Foege, who led the Centers for Disease Control from 1977-1983, sent a private letter to the agency's current director, Robert Redfield, and pressed him to acknowledge the administration's failures in writing and chart a new course, reported USA Today.
Both of the two major parties' presidential candidates are septuagenarians; one of them, former Vice President Joe Biden, was recently in close proximity to a group of coronavirus-positive people, while the other, President Donald Trump, has contracted COVID-19 and is currently in the most crucial phase of infection. The two men's age, and their proximity to a disease that kills about 12% of those in their mid-70s and older, has prompted many outside observers and legal experts to be forced to confront the unthinkable: if President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden dies before Election Day — or after the election but before the Electoral College convenes — will America enter a constitutional crisis?
President Donald Trump over the last two days has been behaving even more erratically than usual, as exemplified by his decision to call off economic relief talks only to insist that Democrats pass economic relief bills hours later.
The New York Times reports that some Trump officials are worried that "Mr. Trump’s behavior was spurred by a cocktail of drugs he has been taking to treat the coronavirus, including dexamethasone, a steroid that can cause mood swings and can give a false level of energy and a sense of euphoria."