Even Fox News didn’t want to touch Rudy Giuliani’s Hunter Biden laptop smear story: report

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani reportedly tried pushing his Hunter Biden smear story to reporters at Fox News — but even they felt it was too sketchy to run.

Mediaite reports that Giuliani approached Fox’s news division with a scoop about emails purportedly found on Hunter Biden’s laptop, but decided not to run with it “unless or until the sourcing and veracity of the emails could be properly vetted.”

In fact, two sources tell Mediaite that “the lack of authentication of Hunter Biden’s alleged laptop, combined with established concerns about Giuliani as a reliable source and his desire for unvetted publication, led the network’s news division to pass.”

Giuliani subsequently took the story to the New York Post, which did publish stories on the emails. The former New York mayor openly admitted recently that he went to the Post because he knew they would not try to vet the story before running with it.

An internal Fox News memo leaded earlier this year warned that Giuliani has a “high susceptibility to disinformation” being spread about the Biden’s by Kremlin-linked operatives.