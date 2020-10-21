‘Everything is projection’: Morning Joe busts Trump’s hypocrisy on China

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough pointed out President Donald Trump’s glaring hypocrisy on doing business with China.
The president has been hyping claims about Joe Biden and his son doing business there, and even publicly asked China to investigate the pair for alleged corruption, but a “Morning Joe” panel discussed new reports about Trump’s oversees financial dealings.
“It’s funny because, as the president and congressional Republicans try to paint Joe Biden as soft on China, influenced, they say, by his son Hunter’s alleged financial connections to the country, the latest installment on the president’s taxes says the president has his own financial ties to the Chinese state,” said co-host Mika Brzezinski.
The New York Times reported that Trump International Hotels Management LLC controls a Chinese bank account that paid $188,561 in taxes to China while pursuing licensing deals there between 2013 and 2015.
“Everything that Donald Trump says is either projection or confession,” said host Joe Scarborough. “Of course, you look at those licensing deals, you look at Donald Trump suggesting that Joe Biden’s children profited from a relationship with China, whether, of course, we heard stories of his own children, of Ivanka getting licensing deals in China during pivotal moments in the Trump-Xi relationship, and, of course, there’s just a long, long list of Donald Trump even in 2020, list of quotes of Donald Trump praising President Xi [Jinping]. That relationship [is] far closer than the president wants to admit right now.”
This Wednesday, the Washington Post circled back with readers they spoke to in 2016 who voted for Donald Trump, asking them how they feel now that November 3rd is approaching.
One of those with a change of heart is 80-year-old Howard Gaskill, who voted for Trump in 2016 due to his extreme dislike for the Clintons. "I voted for Trump in 2016 for two reasons: He promised to shake up D.C., and I couldn’t stomach the Clintons. I will not vote for Trump in 2020 for more reasons than that," Gaskill said.
"His shaking up of D.C. does not appear to have followed any logical plan," he added. "It seems it was merely the creation of chaos. Some of his ideas are good, as least from my standpoint, but he is incapable of following most of them through to a successful conclusion."
On CNN's "New Day" Wednesday, former Trump Organization executive Barbara Res opened up and provided new details about a racist incident she described in her new book about President Donald Trump.
"There was a Black man grinding the concrete on the second floor of the building when it was wide open and you could see — you could see it from the street and that's — and he saw it from his office or the building lobby, and that's what upset him, and he called me and another person and he said, I don't want that to happen again. We don't want people thinking that this is being built by Black people," said Res. "Later, I was interviewing architectural students for a plant clerk job, and I had a young man waiting for me in the lobby, I was across the building and after I interviewed him I saw Donald, he grabbed someone, told me he needs to see you. He said don't ever let that happen again, I don't want black kids sitting in my lobby where millionaires are coming in to buy apartments. Don't let that happen."
One of the many nerve-wracking questions Americans facing with the 2020 presidential election is whether all the bizarre conspiracy theories that have sprung up in the last few years will outlast the Trump administration. Are we in for a prolonged period of this level of lunacy in our politics?
Maybe. There are a bunch of QAnon-curious Republican candidates who apparently believe that the Democratic Party is led by satanic, flesh-eating pedophiles and that John F. Kennedy Jr. (who isn't actually dead) will be reappearing any day now to help Donald Trump save the children and put the country back on the right track. Let's just say it's not beyond the realm of possibility that there will be a Q Caucus in the next congress.