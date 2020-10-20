Quantcast
Ivanka Trump could be targeted for multiple corruption investigations after her dad leaves office

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary
President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump, official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian.

President Donald Trump’s scurrilous attacks on Joe Biden’s son could turn the spotlight onto his eldest daughter’s shady dealings.

Ivanka Trump, who’s a senior adviser in the White House alongside her husband Jared Kushner, has been the subject of repeated ethics complaints detailing her alleged corruption, according to The Daily Beast’s Dean Obeidallah.

“If Hunter Biden had received a lucrative deal from a foreign country on the very same day his then-vice president father was meeting with the leader of that foreign country, Trump — and many in the media — would be calling that out as sleazy and possibly illegal,” Obeidallah writes. “But Ivanka Trump has done that and worse and we don’t hear a peep.”

The non-partisan watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics (CREW) has been tracking Ivanka Trump’s unethical conduct back to early 2017, and has filed complaints covering, among other things, her dealings with China and asked for an investigation into her and Kushner’s real estate holdings.

“In April 2017, on the very same day Trump dined with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government granted preliminary approval for Ivanka’s long-sought-after trademarks for her namesake fashion brand,” Obeidallah writes.

“Another jaw-dropping example of possible blatant corruption, as CREW detailed, came when Ivanka received preliminary approval for additional trademarks from China’s government on June 7, 2018,” he adds. “What else happened on June 7, 2018? Her father agreed to lift sanctions against the massive Chinese telecommunication company ZTE, which is partly owned by the Chinese government. The Trumps aren’t even trying to hide the conflicts!”

CREW has asked the Department of Justice whether Ivanka Trump and her husband personally benefited from a new tax law that she had worked on, and the watchdog is cataloguing possible violations right up through last week — when she allegedly violated the Hatch Act eight times in 48 hours.

“These allegations demand a full investigation to determine Ivanka and her father’s possible role in these sweetheart deals,” Obeidallah writes. “Despite what Donald and Ivanka may believe, just because your last name is Trump does not mean you are above the law.”


