Ex-GOP lawmaker charged with assaulting North Carolina poll worker

A Republican ex-lawmaker was charged with assaulting a North Carolina poll worker who stopped him from entering an early voting center.
Gary Pendleton, a former state representative and former Wake County commissioner, told the Washington Post that he became angry the election worker would not allow him to enter the polling location Friday before it opened at 8 a.m.
“I really got upset about it,” Pendleton told the newspaper, “and I said, ‘Well, what are you doing up in there that you don’t want us to see?’”
The 73-year-old Pendleton said he had been allowed in another polling location Thursday at 7 a.m., and he said the poll worker violated social distancing by stepping in front of him.
“He was three feet from me,” Pendleton said. “I don’t like people up in my face with this stuff going around.”
Pendleton said he suspects the poll worker prevented him from entering because precinct chief judges are chosen by Gov. Roy Cooper, who’s a Democrat.
“I think that contributed a lot to it,” he said. “There’s no doubt in my mind this is a partisan thing.”
Pendleton was charged with a Class 3 misdemeanor, and he said the incident made him ineligible to serve as a poll watcher for the rest of the year.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.