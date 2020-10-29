Experts explain there’s only one way for Trump to win — because voters can’t stand him
President Donald Trump has never earned the support of 50 percent of voters, which puts a major damper on his chances of winning re-election.
That’s why the president and his Republican allies are doing everything they can to suppress the number of votes that will be counted, especially in areas that are expected to lean toward Democrat Joe Biden, reported Politico.
“What we have seen this year, which is completely unprecedented … is a concerted national Republican effort across the country in every one of the states that has had a legal battle to make it harder for citizens to vote,” said Trevor Potter, a former chair of the Federal Election Commission who also served as general counsel for both of John McCain’s presidential campaigns. “There just has been this unrelenting Republican attack on making it easier to vote.”
The Trump campaign is recording voters on video as they cast ballots in Philadelphia, suing in Nevada to force election officials to possibly disqualify ballots in Democratic-leaning Clark County, tried to limit ballot drop boxes in New Hampshire and Ohio and fought a lawsuit from the Navajo Nation in Arizona regarding mail delays for absentee ballots.
“Trying to make voting harder during a pandemic is pretty tough to justify,” said Rick Hasen, an election law expert at University of California Irvine School of Law. “The Trump wing of the party thinks keeping the electorate smaller helps Trump.”
Trump has repeatedly called for his supporters to “watch very carefully” at polling places, and some far-right groups have threatened to bring guns and prepare for civil war if the president loses.
“They’re open about it,” said Stuart Stevens, chief strategist for Mitt Romney in 2012. “They’re not even pretending not to rely on voter suppression.”
2020 Election
‘At the edge of an abyss’: Experts warn America could plunge into sectarian violence after election
Experts on international conflict resolution are warning that the United States is on the verge of seeing a wave of sectarian violence unleashed by the 2020 presidential election.
In interviews with NPR, several experts said the United States is exhibiting troubling signs that other countries that have been plagued by sectarian violence have shown in recent decades.
"We thought we were immune to it," said Tim Phillips, the founder and CEO of the nonprofit Beyond Conflict. "When we looked at our own problems, we thought: 'Of course we have some big issues, but we're in a sense immune from an us-versus-them mindset, a sectarian mindset, where there could be real conflict.'"
2020 Election
Trump humiliates a vulnerable GOP senator in her home state
While campaigning in Arizona on Wednesday, President Donald Trump gratuitously humiliated a vulnerable ally who is desperately trying to keep her Senate seat.
He spoke first at a large rally of supporters, but he realized that Republican Sen. Martha McSally should get the opportunity to speak as well, given that she's underwater in her fight against Democrat Mark Kelly.
Trump didn't seem happy to share the stage, though.
"Just come up fast. Fast, fast," he said. "Come on. Quick. You got one minute! One minute, Martha! They don't want to hear this, Martha. Come on. Let's go. Quick, quick, quick. Come on."
2020 Election
Eva Longoria is famous for her acting, but she’s increasingly recognized as a political player in Texas and beyond
A few weeks ago, Texas actor Eva Longoria and her pal, Republican-turned-Biden-supporter Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, unintentionally caused a ruckus while campaigning on behalf of former Vice President Joe Biden at a strip mall in Miami.
Situated at a socially distanced campaign event at a Colombian restaurant between a barber shop and day care, Longoria was a focal point of adoration and political aversion. Some young girls came out of the day care and immediately recognized the actor from the 2019 live-action Dora the Explorer movie.
“They wanted to take a picture with Dora’s mom,” Navarro-Cárdenas recently recalled to The Texas Tribune. “Then some ... Latino Trump supporters came out of a barber shop and starting screaming ‘Communist’ at her.