Experts explain there’s only one way for Trump to win — because voters can’t stand him

President Donald Trump has never earned the support of 50 percent of voters, which puts a major damper on his chances of winning re-election.

That’s why the president and his Republican allies are doing everything they can to suppress the number of votes that will be counted, especially in areas that are expected to lean toward Democrat Joe Biden, reported Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What we have seen this year, which is completely unprecedented … is a concerted national Republican effort across the country in every one of the states that has had a legal battle to make it harder for citizens to vote,” said Trevor Potter, a former chair of the Federal Election Commission who also served as general counsel for both of John McCain’s presidential campaigns. “There just has been this unrelenting Republican attack on making it easier to vote.”

The Trump campaign is recording voters on video as they cast ballots in Philadelphia, suing in Nevada to force election officials to possibly disqualify ballots in Democratic-leaning Clark County, tried to limit ballot drop boxes in New Hampshire and Ohio and fought a lawsuit from the Navajo Nation in Arizona regarding mail delays for absentee ballots.

“Trying to make voting harder during a pandemic is pretty tough to justify,” said Rick Hasen, an election law expert at University of California Irvine School of Law. “The Trump wing of the party thinks keeping the electorate smaller helps Trump.”

Trump has repeatedly called for his supporters to “watch very carefully” at polling places, and some far-right groups have threatened to bring guns and prepare for civil war if the president loses.

“They’re open about it,” said Stuart Stevens, chief strategist for Mitt Romney in 2012. “They’re not even pretending not to rely on voter suppression.”