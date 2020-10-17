Former Rep. Duncan Hunter to serve sentence at West Texas prison camp
SAN DIEGO — Former Rep. Duncan Hunter will serve his 11-month sentence for conspiring to misuse campaign funds at a West Texas prison camp, his attorney said Friday.Hunter is scheduled to report to Federal Correctional Institute La Tuna on Jan. 4. The prison is in the El Paso suburb of Anthony, on the Texas-New Mexico state line. He will serve in its adjacent minimum-security satellite camp, according to CQ Roll Call.Hunter’s attorney, Devin Burstein, on Friday confirmed the report that Hunter had been assigned to the facility.Hunter fought a 60-count indictment for more than a year before ple…
As Biden threatens in Georgia, Trump aims to turn out rural voters
MACON, Ga. — Racing to squeeze more support from heavily Republican rural areas, President Donald Trump promised a “red wave” would crush Democrats in November and touted his administration’s agricultural programs at an outdoor rally that underscored Georgia’s tight race for the White House.Throughout his Friday speech to more than 1,000 supporters packing a Macon airport, Trump said he had no doubt Georgia would remain in the GOP column in November, despite polls showing Joe Biden threatening to become the first Democrat to carry the state since 1992.The president sprinkled his remarks with s... (more…)
21 white supremacist gang members busted in massive drug trafficking sting in Utah
Federal authorities in Utah have charged 21 white supremacist gang members and associates with distributing drugs and firearms around the state, according to a series of indictments unsealed Friday.The charges follow a 16-month investigation into three “home-grown” hate groups — Soldiers of Aryan Culture, Silent Aryan Warriors and Noble Elect Thugs — which officials described as increasingly organized criminal enterprises.“Unfortunately, this is a Utah product,” U.S. Attorney John Huber said at a news conference. “There are many things to be proud of in Utah, from our snow, beautiful mountains... (more…)
Baby to stay on life support after Texas Supreme Court denies Fort Worth hospital’s petition
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court has denied the petition of a Fort Worth hospital on baby Tinslee Lewis, meaning she will be allowed to stay on life support, according to the state ruling.The case is scheduled to go to trial, according to WFAA-TV, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s media partner.Cook Children’s Medical Center had urged the Texas Supreme Court to make a swift decision in the life of Tinslee, a Fort Worth baby who has been on life support at the hospital.Tinslee’s medical treatment has been a subject of multiple trials. The 1-year-old was born in February 2019 with a rare... (more…)