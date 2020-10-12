Giuliani violates COVID rules — but cop refuses to enforce order: ‘I stay away from crowds’

White House correspondent Olivia Nuzzi reported Monday from Philadelphia that President Donald J. Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, broke citywide COVID-19 rules by entering a tightly enclosed room with no ventilation, no masks, no doors cracked, or windows open.

“Here’s Rudy Giuliani talking to a tightly packed crowd in Philadelphia,” Nuzzi tweeted. “The cop outside said that this gathering violates city guidelines for pandemic safety. The cop almost went in, then thought better of it and turned around. He said, ‘I stay away from crowds.'”

Some more shots of the crowd. No ventilation in here. No doors or windows cracked. pic.twitter.com/nB9kxyiRjz — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 12, 2020

George Conway responded to Nuzzi’s images by tweeting, “Are you taking these photos?? If so I hope you’re in a hazmat suit.”

Are you taking these photos?? If so I hope you're in a hazmat suit. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 12, 2020

And others joined in on the commentary, too.

I see lots of noses pic.twitter.com/cGiiHGFt2C — jjapaguri 🍜 (@daveparke) October 12, 2020

The guy with his mask under his nose should be taken out. He is probably snorting harder. — Barb Berns (@BarbBerns) October 12, 2020

I gotta admit, I misread this at first: pic.twitter.com/RexhU41igh — Jeff Michael (@CaptainDecoy) October 12, 2020

How do bats do that? pic.twitter.com/zPblPNbGeY — Scott (@scsmith_) October 12, 2020

MAGA mouth. No covid here. pic.twitter.com/OtjBXEX6S5 — Live and let live (@Rfe2263) October 12, 2020