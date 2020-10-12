Giuliani violates COVID rules — but cop refuses to enforce order: ‘I stay away from crowds’
White House correspondent Olivia Nuzzi reported Monday from Philadelphia that President Donald J. Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, broke citywide COVID-19 rules by entering a tightly enclosed room with no ventilation, no masks, no doors cracked, or windows open.
“Here’s Rudy Giuliani talking to a tightly packed crowd in Philadelphia,” Nuzzi tweeted. “The cop outside said that this gathering violates city guidelines for pandemic safety. The cop almost went in, then thought better of it and turned around. He said, ‘I stay away from crowds.'”
Some more shots of the crowd. No ventilation in here. No doors or windows cracked. pic.twitter.com/nB9kxyiRjz
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 12, 2020
George Conway responded to Nuzzi’s images by tweeting, “Are you taking these photos?? If so I hope you’re in a hazmat suit.”
Are you taking these photos?? If so I hope you're in a hazmat suit.
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 12, 2020
And others joined in on the commentary, too.
I see lots of noses pic.twitter.com/cGiiHGFt2C
— jjapaguri 🍜 (@daveparke) October 12, 2020
The guy with his mask under his nose should be taken out. He is probably snorting harder.
— Barb Berns (@BarbBerns) October 12, 2020
Covid pic.twitter.com/mAHJ4Nefab
— BeggarPhantom (@beggar_phantom) October 12, 2020
I gotta admit, I misread this at first: pic.twitter.com/RexhU41igh
— Jeff Michael (@CaptainDecoy) October 12, 2020
How do bats do that? pic.twitter.com/zPblPNbGeY
— Scott (@scsmith_) October 12, 2020
MAGA mouth. No covid here. pic.twitter.com/OtjBXEX6S5
— Live and let live (@Rfe2263) October 12, 2020
2020 Election
Trump lashes out at Fox News for all the negative ads being run against him: ‘Not like the old days’
President Donald Trump complained about the volume of negative ads being run against him on Fox News.
"Fox News allows more negative ads on me than practically all of the other networks combined," Trump complained, without offering any evidence. "Not like the old days, but we will win even bigger than 2016. Roger Ailes was the GREATEST!"
Trump's campaign has been frustrated by Biden's recent fundraising advantage.
Two minutes after complaining about Fox News, Trump suggested his supporters should watch his Stanford, Florida rally on OANN, C-SPAN or Newsmax.
.@FoxNews allows more negative ads on me than practically all of the other networks combined. Not like the old days, but we will win even bigger than 2016. Roger Ailes was the GREATEST!
2020 Election
Giuliani violates COVID rules — but cop refuses to enforce order: ‘I stay away from crowds’
White House correspondent Olivia Nuzzi reported Monday from Philadelphia that President Donald J. Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, broke citywide COVID-19 rules by entering a tightly enclosed room with no ventilation, no masks, no doors cracked, or windows open.
"Here’s Rudy Giuliani talking to a tightly packed crowd in Philadelphia," Nuzzi tweeted. "The cop outside said that this gathering violates city guidelines for pandemic safety. The cop almost went in, then thought better of it and turned around. He said, 'I stay away from crowds.'"
2020 Election
Lindsey Graham hasn’t minded people hating Catholics in the past — so why start now?
If Republicans want to make the U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett a referendum on respect for the Catholic faith, they’ve got the wrong guy in charge.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham is the proud recipient of an honorary degree from Bob Jones University, the most infamously anti-Catholic institution of higher learning in America. Since Democratic senators aren’t taking the Republican bait about questioning Barrett’s passionate religious views, perhaps Graham can lead the way.