GOP allies are asking where the cash-strapped Trump campaign’s money went: report
President Donald Trump’s campaign is facing a cash crunch with less than two weeks to go until election day, as recent filings with the Federal Elections Commission show Joe Biden’s campaign has nearly $100 million more cash on hand than the president’s campaign.
The New York Times reports that Trump’s campaign is entering the final stretch of the campaign at a financial disadvantage despite having raised $1.5 billion in tandem with the Republican Party over the last two years.
“The financial pinch has engulfed his advisers and party officials in something of an internal blame game after years of bragging about their fund-raising prowess, according current and former campaign and administration officials,” the Times reports. “Republican allies, meanwhile, are wondering where all the money went.”
Alex Conant, a Republican strategist and former adviser on Senator Marco Rubio’s 2016 presidential campaign, tells the Times that “asking where the money went is always the first question” in figuring out what went wrong with a failed presidential campaign.
Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtagh insisted to the Times that all is well, however, and claimed “the president will have all the resources he needs to win re-election.”
2020 Election
John Cornyn confronts late spending spree by MJ Hegar, Democratic allies in reelection campaign
For almost the entire election cycle, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn's massive financial advantage had reassured Republicans across Texas as they dealt with mounting challenges on other parts of the ballot.
Now, with less than two weeks until the election, Cornyn's fortunes have dramatically changed.
His once-staggering cash-on-hand advantage — 16-to-1 earlier this year — is gone, he is confronting a late surge in outside Democratic spending and his challenger, MJ Hegar, has been outspending him on TV for a month.
Polls continue to give Cornyn various single-digit leads, but the 11th-hour action is making for a fluid, uncertain finale.
2020 Election
Veterans Affairs secretary headlines GOP fundraiser as COVID-19 cases surge
Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie headlined a fundraiser for the North Carolina Republican Party last week, taking time away from his job leading the government’s second-largest agency at a moment when COVID-19 cases are surging in VA hospitals.
Though legal, campaigning by cabinet secretaries is a departure from historical norms. Nevertheless, it’s become standard practice in the administration of President Donald Trump. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has hit the campaign trail for Trump, and several other cabinet members recently visited Iowa. Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, is also campaigning in North Carolina. Trump himself has routinely blurred politics with official functions, most prominently by hosting the Republican convention on the White House lawn, and he’s brushed off more than a dozen staff violations of the federal Hatch Act, which limits political activity by government employees.
2020 Election
