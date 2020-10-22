GOP allies are asking where the cash-strapped Trump campaign’s money went: report

President Donald Trump’s campaign is facing a cash crunch with less than two weeks to go until election day, as recent filings with the Federal Elections Commission show Joe Biden’s campaign has nearly $100 million more cash on hand than the president’s campaign.

The New York Times reports that Trump’s campaign is entering the final stretch of the campaign at a financial disadvantage despite having raised $1.5 billion in tandem with the Republican Party over the last two years.

“The financial pinch has engulfed his advisers and party officials in something of an internal blame game after years of bragging about their fund-raising prowess, according current and former campaign and administration officials,” the Times reports. “Republican allies, meanwhile, are wondering where all the money went.”

Alex Conant, a Republican strategist and former adviser on Senator Marco Rubio’s 2016 presidential campaign, tells the Times that “asking where the money went is always the first question” in figuring out what went wrong with a failed presidential campaign.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtagh insisted to the Times that all is well, however, and claimed “the president will have all the resources he needs to win re-election.”