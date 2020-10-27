GOP bracing for ‘a string of defeats’ as Dems crush them in ad spending: report
With one week to go in the 2020 presidential election, House Republicans are staring at the possibility that their numbers might get even smaller.
Politico reports that the GOP is “bracing for a string of defeats” next week after watching Democrats crush them in ad spending.
“In the most competitive 94 districts, Democrats have booked over $177 million in ads since Sept. 1, while their GOP opponents have booked $93 million,” the publication reports.
GOP operative Ken Spain tells Politico that Democrats now have “one-sided” momentum in congressional races that will be tough for the Republicans to stop.
“At this point, it’s pretty clear there’s going to be losses,” he said. “The question is just how many, and if Republicans can keep it in the mid-to-high single digits.”
Congressional Leadership Fund, a pro-GOP super PAC, has tried to help Republicans make up the difference, but has so far been unable to come close to making the money race competitive.
“The ‘Green Wave’ for Democrat candidates is profound,” CLF president Dan Conston told Politico. “Given the financial gap that it’s created on the candidate side, CLF has substantially expanded our role in races this cycle to be more encompassing and will our way to a more level playing field.”
Our military is up to something in South America
With withering poll numbers and a flip of control of the Senate ever more likely, Donald Trump may be preparing to end Radical Republican rule with one last big bang—a war in South America.
For over a year now, our country has been quietly building forces near Venezuela, a nation with a leftist regime that this country has long sought to upend. Just last month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took a whirlwind three-day tour of Venezuela’s neighboring countries:
Trump tries to shame media out of covering the pandemic with frantic all-caps tweet
With one week to go until the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump does not want to talk about the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In a frantic all-caps tweet posted Tuesday morning, the president once again ranted about all the attention the media is giving to a pandemic that has killed more than 220,000 Americans in just eight months.
"ALL THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA WANTS TO TALK ABOUT IS COVID, COVID, COVID," the president wrote. "ON NOVEMBER 4th, YOU WON’T BE HEARING SO MUCH ABOUT IT ANYMORE. WE ARE ROUNDING THE TURN!!!"
Despite the president's claims, there is no indication that America is "rounding the corner" on the pandemic.
