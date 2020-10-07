GOP privately seethes over Trump’s COVID messaging: ‘If it was harmless he wouldn’t have been at Walter Reed’
Some frustrated Republicans are getting fed up with President Donald Trump’s new attempts to play down the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In interviews with The Hill, anonymous GOP lawmakers took issue with Trump telling his followers that they had nothing to fear from the virus, which so far has killed more than 211,000 Americans in just eight months.
“If COVID was so harmless, he wouldn’t have been at Walter Reed Hospital,” said one GOP lawmaker, who added that the president missed an opportunity to show Americans that he was taking the pandemic more seriously and working to ensure everyone is getting the quality care they need.
Another GOP lawmaker expressed frustration with the president’s abrupt decision to unilaterally call off economic stimulus negotiations during a time when millions of Americans are still out of work and are struggling to stay afloat financially.
“I believe that President Trump’s decisions would be improved, as would his political standing, if he actively sought and listened to members that represent communities in this country,” the lawmaker said.
Several other GOP lawmakers similarly told The Hill that Trump’s tweet breaking off talks was a “disaster” for them because it took away their plan to blame the deal falling through on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Experts alarmed as DOJ issues unusual memo allowing prosecutors to take steps that could interfere with elections
The Department of Justice has weakened its long-standing prohibition against interfering in elections, according to two department officials.
Avoiding election interference is the overarching principle of DOJ policy on voting-related crimes. In place since at least 1980, the policy generally bars prosecutors not only from making any announcement about ongoing investigations close to an election but also from taking public steps — such as an arrest or a raid — before a vote is finalized because the publicity could tip the balance of a race.
‘Treachery!’ MAGA fans lose it after ‘turncoat’ Carly Fiorina endorses Joe Biden on Fox News
Fans of President Donald Trump lashed out on Wednesday after former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
In an interview on Fox News, Fiorina said that she is just one of many Republican women who are voting for Biden.
"In my view, President Trump has failed in his leadership," Fiorina told Fox News host Sandra Smith. "I think Donald Trump has a spotty record of speaking the truth about this virus and acting on the truth."
"As citizens, we do not pledge allegiance to a party," she added. "We do not pledge allegiance to a person, even the president. We pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and we are faithful to the Constitution."