GOP won’t help Trump on stimulus because they don’t want to ‘wrap themselves to a sinking ship’: reporter

As President Donald Trump’s chances of winning the 2020 presidential election dwindle, many Senate Republicans have become far less willing to carry out his bidding.

According to Axios reporter Alayna Treene, two sources close to Senate Republican leadership say that they are unlikely to obey the president’s wishes to pass a massive stimulus bill before the 2020 election because they believe he’s unlikely to win regardless.

“Trump is desperate, has zero leverage to push them to support a bill crafted by Pelosi, and congressional Republicans aren’t inclined to wrap themselves any tighter to a sinking ship,” she writes.

Trump earlier this week unilaterally cut off stimulus talks with House Democrats and insisted any relief for economically struggling Americans could wait until after the election.

He abruptly changed course later in the week, however, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Friday said that he didn’t think there would be time to get a bill out before the election.