‘Republicans terrified’ Trump’s latest stunt has crippled their election chances: White House reporter
Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday morning, Associated Press White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire said senior Republican leaders are terrified Donald Trump’s latest outburst about participating in two more debates may put the election out of reach of the president and doom their chances of keeping their majority in the Senate.
Speaking with hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezinski, Lemire said that Trump’s refusal to do the debates unless they are in-person handed Democrats a major victory.
“He’s frustrated with the state of the race,” Lemire explained. “He knows he’s trailing and he has been deprived of running the campaign he wants because the pandemic has overshadowed everything else”
“There’s real second-guessing about his decision to blow up the second debate, suggesting if his campaign had initially just suggested a postponement like where they eventually said, ‘hey, let’s have two debates but push them back a week,’ therefore to allay any sort of health concerns maybe the debate commission and the Biden camp would have gone for that,” he reported. “By saying initially we don’t want to do it, we’re going to pull out of the potential remote debate, it gave the Biden camp no incentive to agree. The Biden camp was able to say, ‘hey, we’re sticking to the schedule.'”
“We certainly know as the last point, Republicans terrified that the bottom might be dropping out,” he added. “A depression in enthusiasm among the Trump base which might not only sink him in the White House but absolutely bring the Senate down with him.”
Trump’s ‘miracle’ COVID-19 treatment was developed using cells derived from an aborted fetus: report
Donald Trump has not been shy in his praise for the experimental COVID-19 treatments he received after testing positive last week. In videos posted to Twitter, the president has falsely hailed the therapeutics as "cures" and "miracles coming down from God."
Trump’s claim to have been ‘cured’ of COVID-19 is ‘bombastic’ and not based in fact, experts say
Although President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that the special treatment he had received for COVID-19 had "cure[d]" him, scientists agree that the president has not in fact been cured — and that by claiming so on video, he is spreading dangerous disinformation about how COVID-19 is treated and how the novel coronavirus infects the body.
In his video, Trump claimed that his novel coronavirus infection was "a blessing from God" because his treatment proved "much more important to me than the vaccine." He claimed that the experimental antibody cocktail given to him by Regeneron, REGN-COV2, "wasn't just therapeutic, it made me better. I call that a cure." He also claimed that he was going to arrange it so that people could receive this drug for "free."
CNN’s Chris Cuomo rips Bill Barr after shocking video surfaces: ‘He’s damned by his own words’
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on Thursday blasted Attorney General Bill Barr.
Cuomo played a video of Rep. Pramila Jayapal questioning the attorney general, which has new importance after the plot to kidnap or murder Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI).
In the clip, Rep. Jayapal grilled Barr about widely reported press accounts of the armed takeover of the Michigan state capitol.
At least two of the men arrested appeared at the rally.
"He's damned by his own words," Cuomo declared.
"These people were investigating it at the same time. A sitting governor, over a dozen bad guys, months of planning, murderous intent, derivative of the main domestic terror threat we face," he explained. "And he's clueless? How? How is that okay?"