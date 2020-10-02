GOPer Loeffler buried in ridicule after threatening China for giving Trump COVID-19

Georgia Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler was buried on Twitter Friday morning after accusing China of infecting Donald Trump and his wife Melania with the novel COVID-19 with the all-cap threat: “WE MUST HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE.”

As lawmakers begin to adress the news that the president has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, Loeffler, who is locked on a tight race to hold onto the seat she was appointed to, was the first to blame China by writing, “Remember: China gave this virus to our President @realDonaldTrump and First Lady @FLOTUS. WE MUST HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Needless to say, many commenters pointed out that Trump downplayed the virus and refused to wear a mask which put him at high risk of being infected with COVID-19 which has killed over 205,000 Americans.

You can see a sampling below:

He couldn’t protect himself from the virus. How can we trust him to protect the rest of us? — Carter Clatyon (@ugalawdawg) October 2, 2020

Did someone hack your twitter account and post this? — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Actually, he got it from a white lady named Hope — “Zack” Hunt (@ZaackHunt) October 2, 2020

Look, CCP mismanagement and cover-up aside, Trump allowed himself to be exposed. You are supposed to be a serious person, act like it. — ~ dW ~ (@SmailliwNitsud) October 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It has been more than six months since the virus came here through Europe. — Dan Fielding (@RealDanFielding) October 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Idiocracy — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) October 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Why didn’t the Chinese make Trump order his staff to wear masks and socially distance during a pandemic… They must pay for this Kelly — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) October 2, 2020

Oh my god you can’t be serious. — Carol Oldham (@caroldham) October 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Gee, I wonder if there’s anything he could have done to protect himself and those around him? I guess not. — AJs Dad (@AJsDad4227) October 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You are the gift that keeps giving you loony bird. It’s like somebody let the cat lady on The Simpsons be a Senator. pic.twitter.com/8bplaoHNcB — Alex Barfield (@AlexBarfield1) October 2, 2020

You should resign to spend more time with your insider stock trades. — Alex Wild (@Myrmecos) October 2, 2020

You cannot be serious; and as one of your constituents, I am not voting for you. Bye! — Mindy Schaffer (@mindysga) October 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You gave it to him, let’s be honest. — Ryan Scott (@ryan_scott) October 2, 2020

Then by extension, China gave you a sweet angle to play with your stock portfolio, and instead of making them pay, you should pay them. — Johnny Nation  (@Johnny_Nation) October 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

No, he got it from a fellow American because he allowed it to get out of control. He acted irresponsibly, held rallies, didn’t wear a mask, and said it was a hoax. Thoughts and prayers. — Živilee 🛹 (@zivinilee) October 2, 2020

Remember: Republicans’ bad policies (and probably karma) gave this virus to our President @realDonaldTrump and First Lady @FLOTUS. WE MUST HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE. — Minnesota Fats Lever (@mafisch) October 2, 2020