‘He just looks desperate’: Morning Joe panel destroys Trump’s attempts to undermine the election
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and his panelists tried to make sense of President Donald Trump’s apparent attempts to undermine confidence in this year’s election results.
The president attacked Pennsylvania’s Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf during an Allentown rally, saying his administration was watching the state’s vote count “very closely,” and the “Morning Joe” host wondered what he was talking about.
“For the past year, you have had a lot of state attorney generals watching Donald Trump closely, really closely, especially in New York,” Scarborough said. “The state of New York, Donald — hey, Donald, the state of New York, the attorney general there, they’re watching you closely. Attorney generals in other states, they’re watching you closely, so I am sure they are glad that you are looking back. It’s good, it’s more reciprocal, and that’s fine. Yeah, you watch all you want to watch, and they are just going to keep watching.”
“Here is the great news,” he added. “Even after the election they’ll be watching you.”
As the polls continued to show Biden with leads in swing states Trump won in 2016, Scarborough said the president’s attacks on election integrity reeked of desperation.
“Donald Trump obviously [is] trying to intimidate the governors of these states,” he said. “I don’t know how or why, but the man just — at this point, he just looks desperate.”
Contributor Shawna Thomas couldn’t make sense of the president’s claims.
“I also don’t know who at the highest levels is watching them” Thomas said. “Like, what does that even mean? But it does play into things that the president has said for a long time, that seem to be aimed at undermining confidence in the vote, and if, you know, he is saying, ‘Watch Philadelphia,’ clearly a Democratic stronghold in the state of Pennsylvania, watch these other places, then what he is signaling to people or seems to be signaling to people is, you know, don’t necessarily trust the outcome of this vote, and that is the most dangerous part of this, because I don’t really think the FBI is watching Gov. Wolf, but this plays into that idea that maybe this election won’t be fair, and that is the scarier part about this.”
2020 Election
White nationalist group ‘training for violence’ as Trump’s defeat grows likelier: report
On Tuesday, BuzzFeed News reported that Patriot Front, a white supremacist group formed from the collapse of groups that participated in the Charlottesville neo-Nazi riots, is preparing for civil unrest as they believe President Donald Trump's re-election is a lost cause.
"BuzzFeed News has received a cache of hundreds of messages exchanged by Patriot Front members on Rocket.Chat, an encrypted group messaging app," reported Jane Lytvynenko. "In logs of the chats, all from this year, around 280 members of the group discuss grandiose goals — creating a white ethnostate from the existing United States. The group wants to expel immigrants, people of color, and Jews, remaking the fabric of America."
2020 Election
Clinical psychologist predicts what life after Trump will be like — and how the president will respond if he loses
Clinical psychologist Dr. Alan Blotcky, Ph.D. spoke to Raw Story Tuesday to walk through what he thinks voters will see from President Donald Trump in the upcoming week ahead of the election.
While Dr. Blotcky isn't part of the "Duty To Warn" movement, he does support it and he explained how mental health experts have been able to diagnose the president without ever having him sit in their offices.
2020 Election
‘Would make your head spin’: Omarosa explains dynamics between ‘repulsed’ Melania Trump and the president
Discussing yet another incident that saw first lady Melania Trump abruptly pull her hand away from her husband, Donald Trump, former White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman -- who has known the couple for years -- hinted that they have a difficult relationship before adding that the president's wife often expresses disgust with him.
In an interview reported by the Daily Mail, Manigault Newman -- who got her start with the president on 'The Apprentice' -- recalled interactions between the two and labeled their relationship, which has included the president's dalliance with an adult film star, "very strange."