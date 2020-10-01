Hope Hicks’ maskless travel on Air Force One triggers speculation of White House outbreak

White House aide Hope Hicks has tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling with President Donald Trump, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Hicks traveled aboard Air Force One with President Donald Trump to Minnesota and Ohio this week.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs and was confirmed by New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman.

“Some people close to Hicks were told that she is experiencing symptoms of the disease,” Bloomberg reported.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the reports:

Close Trump aide Hope Hicks traveled aboard Air Force One Tuesday. Here she is deplaning in Cleveland, without a mask. pic.twitter.com/pyegkSxChI — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 2, 2020

White House works to limit COVID-19 exposure “to the greatest extent possible” both on complex and when the president is traveling, spokesman Judd Deere says in a statement, without mentioning by name the aide who has coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/N0uA6wlyzs — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 2, 2020

Hope Hicks has coronavirus and traveled on Air Force One on Tuesday and to his Minnesota rally yesterday🚨 Still without a mask! This admin would rather have hundreds of thousands dead than to wear a damn mask! pic.twitter.com/597l4j0DO8 — Lindy Li (@lindyli) October 2, 2020

Tuesday: Hope Hicks not wearing a mask ahead of the presidential debate. @JenniferJJacobs reports she has tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/Db2PhDUyr9 — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) October 2, 2020

Holy Crap! "We've had no problems with our rallies!" – Donald Trumphttps://t.co/ZRR5PT6uAB — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) October 2, 2020

Here in this video posted by Dan Scavino on Saturday night from a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, is Hope Hicks, not wearing a mask, with other Trump aides also not wearing masks, not far from the crowd: https://t.co/J79vhIR0Lq pic.twitter.com/u0x1QAOSxe — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 2, 2020

Hope Hicks leaving her White House job and then coming back only to contract coronavirus is some kinda something. https://t.co/86MhQBYWwW — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 2, 2020

No mask for Hope Hicks getting on Marine One yesterday pic.twitter.com/sqdALCMZf2 — Jeff Landset (@JeffLandset) October 2, 2020

Hope Hicks has coronavirus and has spent all week with Trump. https://t.co/nFv4gnRXZm — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 2, 2020

Since Trump was exposed to Hope Hicks who tested positive for COVID, is he going to cancel rallies/events to self-isolate as the guidelines would tell him to do, or will he continue public events with people needed to travel around him? — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 2, 2020

Hope Hicks has tested positive for the virus she helped Donald Trump spread. — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) October 2, 2020

Donald Trump and everyone else who has been in close proximity to Hope Hicks should now quarantine. — David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) October 2, 2020

Hope Hicks was maskless next to the president for much of the day, apparently https://t.co/v4iW6pQ12r — Josie Ensor (@Josiensor) October 2, 2020

Few in the WhiteHouse are closer to President Trump than Hope Hicks, a top aide who has tested positive for coronavirus. She regularly travels with Trump, like she did to Cleveland this week and again yesterday. Here she is boarding Marine One with Kushner and others yesterday. pic.twitter.com/XMd86C6pwh — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 2, 2020

