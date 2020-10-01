Quantcast
Hope Hicks’ maskless travel on Air Force One triggers speculation of White House outbreak

11 mins ago

US President Donald Trump's former communications director Hope Hicks (r) has been ordered not to hand over documents to a House committee investigating the president (AFP Photo/Mandel NGAN)

White House aide Hope Hicks has tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling with President Donald Trump, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Hicks traveled aboard Air Force One with President Donald Trump to Minnesota and Ohio this week.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs and was confirmed by New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman.

“Some people close to Hicks were told that she is experiencing symptoms of the disease,” Bloomberg reported.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the reports:

10 mins ago

October 1, 2020

