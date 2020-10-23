‘I don’t see any hands’: Awkward silence after CNN asks undecided voter panel if Trump won debate
A panel of undecided voters unanimously told CNN on Thursday that President Donald Trump did not win the final presidential debate of 2020.
“Who thinks Donald Trump won this debate?” CNN’s Gary Tuchman asked the panel of North Carolina voters following the debate.
“I don’t see any hands. That’s a zero,” the reporter added following an awkward moment of silence.
In all, nine voters said that Democratic nominee Joe Biden came out ahead, while two voters believed it was a draw.
Watch the video below from CNN.
2020 Election
‘He just sounds ridiculous’: Trump called out for ‘really, really problematic’ debate moment
President Donald Trump was blasted on ABC following the final 2020 presidential debate in Nashville.
ABC's George Stephanopoulos interviewed Yvette Simpson, the CEO of Democracy for America and an ABC News analyst.
"You know, I think Biden had his best night," Simpson said. "He continues to get better and better in these debates."
"I just want to call one thing out that I thought was really, really problematic. He said, 'I am the least racist person in this room' -- with an African-American female moderator," she said, referring to debate moderator Kristen Welker, whose mother is Black and father is Native American.
2020 Election
‘Fantasies are not facts’: Trump ridiculed for his meltdowns at final presidential debate
President Donald Trump remained calm during the early moments of the final presidential debate in Nashville.
But Trump soon lost his patience with both Vice President Joe Biden and moderator Kristen Welker.
Trump began the debate by backing down on his suggestion a COVID-19 debate would be ready before election day. On the topic of coronavirus, Trump said he takes full responsibility, but none of it is his fault and he was only kidding about injecting disinfectants as a cure.
2020 Election
Rick Santorum brags about Trump after debate: ‘We’re not keeping kids in cages anymore’
CNN conservative pundit Rick Santorum praised President Donald Trump's debate performance on Thursday despite the president's defense of a child separation policy for immigrants.
Following the final 2020 presidential debate, Van Jones expressed disgust at a "lack of humanity" from Trump, who claimed that immigrant children in "cages" are "so well taken care of."
"Number one, we're not keeping kids in cages anymore!" Santorum fired back.
"Where are their parents?" Jones asked.
"He very effectively said, 'Who built the cages?'" Santorum said of Trump.
"And who used the cages?" Jones demanded to know. "Who used them in horrific, barbaric ways that are a stench in the nostrils of God?"