‘I don’t see any hands’: Awkward silence after CNN asks undecided voter panel if Trump won debate

A panel of undecided voters unanimously told CNN on Thursday that President Donald Trump did not win the final presidential debate of 2020.

“Who thinks Donald Trump won this debate?” CNN’s Gary Tuchman asked the panel of North Carolina voters following the debate.

“I don’t see any hands. That’s a zero,” the reporter added following an awkward moment of silence.

In all, nine voters said that Democratic nominee Joe Biden came out ahead, while two voters believed it was a draw.

Watch the video below from CNN.