Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I’m not a disease!’ Trump-loving GOP candidate throws tantrum after refusing to wear a mask to vote

Published

2 hours ago

on

Jennifer Brecheisen (Facebook)

A South Carolina poll worker cleared a voting location because a Republican candidate refused to wear a mask to cast her ballot, and how she’s claiming he “bullied” her.

The Chester County election worker allowed statehouse candidate Jennifer Brecheisen and her husband to vote on Monday, but he cleared the building for public health reasons until they put on masks or left, reported The Post and Courier.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That was rude to me,” Brecheisen tells Moore, in a video she later posted on her Facebook page. “You cleared out the whole building like I’m some sort of disease. I’m not a disease.”

Earl Moore, the 69-year-old poll worker, explained that he was trying to protect other voters from possible coronavirus infection when he emptied the room at the Chester County Elections Commission until Brecheisen and her husband had cast their ballots and gone back outside.

“We’re in a closed room with a lot of people in it, and I’ve got somebody refusing to wear a mask,” said Moore, who is Black. “Why should I take the risk of her infecting other people?”

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order that says South Carolina voters won’t be required to wear masks to cast ballots, but Moore — who retired as executive director of his county’s election commission in 2014 but returned as a poll worker — did not violate the governor’s order.

“I’m not keeping you from voting, ma’am,” Moore told Brecheisen. “But I’m not going to stand here and argue with you either.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brecheisen, a 38-year-old wedding photographer and outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, is trying to unseat Democratic state Rep. Annie McDaniel, of Winnsboro, in a district that Democrats have lost by more than 50 points in recent contested races.

“He approached me, walked past me, then told all other Voters in that room and the foyer room they had to leave because I was infecting them,” Brecheisen later posted on Facebook. “Upon exiting [I] felt threatened he was going to spray me with disinfectant. Luckily he waited until I left, but he kept that can pointed at me as if I were a virus myself. I am running for office, and this is exactly why! I should not be branded as a second class, dirty citizen infecting others because I won’t wear a mask.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s trade war backfired — and made it even more advantageous for American companies to transfer operations to China

Published

13 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

The 2016 election was a referendum on free trade, which many blamed for destroying millions of American manufacturing jobs. In 2020, it could be about the merits of trade wars.

During President Donald Trump’s first term, he tore up deals, launched a trade war with China and renegotiated NAFTA. His campaign claims the war was a success and that his policies were bringing back manufacturing jobs – until the pandemic arrived – and so voters should give him another four years.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House science office celebrates Trump ‘ending’ the COVID-19 pandemic — as US hits new record cases

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is declaring "mission accomplished" and saying that President Donald Trump "ended" the COVID-19 pandemic announced Politico.

The United States hit record numbers of coronavirus infections this weekend, with 83,000 in one day, and there are multiple cities being crushed under the weight of 42,000 hospitalizations. But on Tuesday, the White House science office put "ending the COVID-19 pandemic" at the top of the list of Trump accomplishments from his first term.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Turnout is completely unprecedented’: Republican dominance in Texas could be at risk

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

Joe Biden’s campaign will be running television ads in El Paso, San Antonio and Dallas-Fort Worth heading into Election Day. The Democratic nominee for vice president, Kamala Harris, is planning a visit to Texas during the homestretch of the campaign. And polls show the Biden-Harris ticket within striking distance — and, in some surveys, ahead — in the traditionally Republican state.

Texas may still not be among the top priorities of either party’s presidential nominee in 2020 — and President Donald Trump might still be the favorite here. But the activity in the final days of this year’s presidential election suggests that, for the first time in decades, Texas is not a foregone conclusion. Democrats are at least in the running here in races for the presidency, U.S. Senate and numerous seats down ballot.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE