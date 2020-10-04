Internet stunned by Trump doctor’s ‘trainwreck’ press conference that raised greater health concerns

The second press conference held by Donald Trump’s doctor in front of Walter Reed Medical Center left commenters stunned that — after turning in a misleading press conference on Saturday — Sunday’s was even worse.

Of particular concern was Dr. Sean Conley’s answer as to why he lied about the president receiving oxygen, only to reply, “I didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction, and in doing so, you know, it came off that we were trying to hide something, which wasn’t necessarily true.”

That set off a flurry of criticism and accusations on Twitter that the president is worse off than the public is being told after Conley’s latest “trainwreck” press conference.

You can see some below:

What the hell does that mean?! He didn’t want to speak into existence that trump is doing bad because Corona might hear?!?! — Morgan (@morganhaleyh) October 4, 2020

So now Conley is reinterpreting Meadows. What a fucking trainwreck of bad communication. — Andrew for Democrats this November 3rd (@amfvote) October 4, 2020

Absolutely insulting to all Americans – they are not releasing accurate information. Can’t even say if he is simply in a negative pressure room. We are being lied to intentionally for the president’s personal interest. — n sapone (@believeit64) October 4, 2020

Sheesh, they can't even agree on what lies to tell. We deserve the truth regarding his condition as citizens no matter what party we belong to. — Patty Smith (@PattySm47786436) October 4, 2020

Honestly, what is going on? Question: 'did he have any further oxygen', answer: 'I will need to check with the nursing staff'. Really! I'm glad he's not my doctor. — Jackie Richards (@SJOS123) October 4, 2020

If Dr. Conley's press conference was meant to reassure, I'm afraid it had the opposite effect. The man is treating the President (his only patient) but he doesn't know if Trump received supplemental oxygen? He had to check? That's not the guy I'd want treating me. — 🌊🇺🇸 Going Brogue 🇺🇸🌊 (@Going_Brogue) October 4, 2020

Didn’t Dr. Conley say, at one point, he needed to check with the nurses…what was that about? Isn’t he the president’s physician? Shouldn’t he be up to speed on his care? Especially when he’s about to do a press conference? #NursesRule #WalterReed — Mimi Gan (@Mi2Media) October 4, 2020

The one thing you can tell from the Conley press conference: Trump is awake, because he is instructing people to obfuscate and lie and they have little choice but to comply. They should refuse to speak. — Kurt "Mask Up, Vote Early" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 4, 2020

As a nurse, I know why there were no nurses at the press conference today. Nurses don’t put up with bullshit and they want no part of being complicit in the lies Conley is spewing. That to me says it all. — Kellie Good trouble (@3dogkel) October 4, 2020

Question that needs to be asked of Dr. Conley:

"You are board certified physician and a serving Naval Officer. Lying is an ethical violation for doctors, and in some circumstances a criminal offense for military personnel. Who ordered you to lie, and under what authority?" — soonergrunt 🇺🇸 (@soonergrunt) October 4, 2020

besides Conley admitting to lying, this doesn’t even make any sense. https://t.co/liapsmTGVu — Taniel (@Taniel) October 4, 2020

Dr. Conley seems very nervous almost like he was lying 🤥 — Jay edwards (@JayEdResists) October 3, 2020

I'm a retired nurse

No way nurses administered oxgen without his knowledge

Dr Conley is CLEARLY LYING — kenyadad12 (@kenyadad12) October 4, 2020

Dr. Conley: "I didn't want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction and in doing so it came off that we were trying to hide something, which wasn't necessarily true." My Q: How would providing facts steer the course of Trump's illness? — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 4, 2020

Bullshit. They're lying again. You don't increase treatments and then expect the guy to go home in 2 days. — The_Sentinel (@TheSentinel_666) October 4, 2020

Watching the press conference about Trump’s health, my diagnosis is . . . Dr. Conley, DO, is a hot mess. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) October 4, 2020

or he‘s already 5-8 days into the disease? 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Patricia (@OhDearPatsy) October 4, 2020

