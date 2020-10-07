‘Is Trump trying to lose?’ Political scientist baffled by everything the president has done in the last week
President Donald Trump in just the last week has delivered a widely panned debate performance, gotten himself infected with the novel coronavirus, and has unilaterally cut off talks to provide economic relief to struggling Americans.
Daniel Drezner, a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, writes in the Washington Post that Trump’s actions have been so damaging to his own election prospects that you’d be forgiven for thinking he’s intentionally trying to lose.
“[One] hypothesis is that Trump does not want to win reelection,” he writes. “Axios’s Alayna Treene and Zachary Basu quoted one Trump campaign adviser saying: ‘You have to try to be this politically inept. What is going on in the White House?'”
However, given Trump’s deep-seated fear of humiliation, he doubts that the president would intentionally try to throw the election.
On the other hand, he does give more credence to the idea that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has already accepted that Trump will lose and is simply trying to make things as bad as possible for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden when he takes over in January.
“Any fiscal stimulus passed now will help the president the most in 2021,” he writes. “If Trump and McConnell know that Biden will be the president then, they have less of an incentive to attempt to rescue the U.S. economy. Instead, polarization has left them with one overarching lesson: If they know they are on the way out, best to salt the earth.”
Drezner concludes that he’s “not completely convinced that this is the best explanation,” but adds that “it says something that I cannot dismiss it out of hand, either.”
2020 Election
Electoral College nightmare: Legal scholars warn about the potential for a new Trump-fueled crisis
Both of the two major parties' presidential candidates are septuagenarians; one of them, former Vice President Joe Biden, was recently in close proximity to a group of coronavirus-positive people, while the other, President Donald Trump, has contracted COVID-19 and is currently in the most crucial phase of infection. The two men's age, and their proximity to a disease that kills about 12% of those in their mid-70s and older, has prompted many outside observers and legal experts to be forced to confront the unthinkable: if President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden dies before Election Day — or after the election but before the Electoral College convenes — will America enter a constitutional crisis?
2020 Election
Trump defies COVID-19, polls — but Biden keeps gaining
President Donald Trump defied the Covid-19 virus, disastrous opinion polls and new economic turmoil Tuesday in a stormy return from hospitalization, while surging challenger Joe Biden appealed for Americans to unite against the "forces of darkness."
There have been few tougher days for Trump since he came to power after his shock 2016 election win.
Still being treated with a powerful cocktail of drugs for the coronavirus after three nights in hospital, he was scrambling to get his reelection campaign back on track ahead of November 3 election day -- just four weeks away.
Latest polls forecast a huge victory for Biden, with CNN giving the Democrat a national advantage of 57 percent to 41 percent among likely voters, with women voters going 66 to 32 percent in his favor.
2020 Election
GOP donors are giving up on Trump to keep Mitch McConnell in power: report
Republicans seem resigned to a loss for President Donald Trump and are focusing their resources on holding onto their Senate majority.
Top GOP donors have been shifting their focus to Senate races for weeks as the president continues to sink in the polls and the party's down-ballot candidates have been substantially out-raised, reported The Daily Beast.
“There is no discussion among donors about giving money to the president,” one prominent GOP donor told the website. “The discussion among donors, bundlers and check writers is about the Senate seats.”