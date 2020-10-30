‘I’ve got a jail cell’: Trump and his ‘goons’ threatened with arrest by angry Philly DA if they disrupt Election Day

In a very blunt warning on CNN on Friday morning, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner served notice to Donald Trump that a jail cell awaits him if he keeps encouraging his rabid followers to interfere with voters on Election Day.

Speaking with host Alisyn Camerota, Krasner was asked about a tweet he directed at the president this past week and what message he was trying to send to Trump when he wrote, “I’ve got something for you.”

“That means I’ve got a jail cell and I’ve got criminal charges and you can stand in front of a Philadelphia jury, which, by the way, is a diverse jury, and you can explain why you thought it was okay to come to Philly and steal our votes. This is the birthplace of democracy and we are not doing this — wannabe fascists stay home,” Krasner explained.

“So you are dispatching detectives or prosecutors to try to make sure that there’s no voter intimidation?” Camerota pressed.

“We are dispatching both. and the Philadelphia Police Department has a very good plan for Election Day,” he replied. “We have a bigger bunch than ever — they are extremely well trained and we’re looking for new things. We’ve never really had to be concerned that a bunch of knuckleheads were going to show up at the polls with guns. if they do it this time, they’re going to have a problem. Because the fact is, the Second Amendment does not protect people who claim to be in a militia and have not been summoned by the governor.”

“Militia is not something you get to be by saying it — it’s something you get to be when governmental authority summons you,” he continued. “If you want to dress up like GI Joe and claim you are protecting the polls when we all know what you’re really doing is intimidating voters, you’re getting locked up.”

“I think the truth is, the president is a lot of talk,” he added. “These guys with the little skinny gray-beards are a lot of talk. When when the Proud Boys tried to do a march in Philly, they had to import people from Indiana. They couldn’t do enough to do a small march in Philly. I think this is a lot of talk — we’re going to be very vigilant and expect to have a very, very successful voting day.”

Watch below: