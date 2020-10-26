Jared Kushner ripped to shreds for Fox News comments on Black Americans

Jared Kushner suggested Black Americans just didn’t want to be successful — and social media users were shocked and disgusted.

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser appeared Monday morning on Fox News, where he argued that the administration’s policies would help Black Americans, but only if they wanted to succeed.

“President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about but he can’t want them to be successful more than that they want to be successful,” Kushner said.

He also claimed that the nationwide protests were insincere after George Floyd’s killing by police.

“You saw a lot of people who were just virtual signaling,” Kushner said. “They would go on Instagram and cry, or put a slogan on their jersey or write something on a basketball court, and quite frankly that was doing more to polarize the country than it was to bring people forward.”

You have to hand it to Jared Kushner, because that’s the only way he’s ever achieved or accomplished anything his whole life. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) October 26, 2020

Weird that black people don’t want to vote for someone like this — Jaynie’s Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) October 26, 2020

Racist prick. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 26, 2020

Jared Kushner’s family connections have provided him his only opportunities in life and he’s still failed miserably at every single thing he’s done, so perhaps it’s Jared who doesn’t want to be successful. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 26, 2020

Of this I am certain: The average Black person in this country puts in more work by noon than Jared Kushner puts in the whole damn day. https://t.co/exYSJZ6pAp — Hakeem Jefferson (@hakeemjefferson) October 26, 2020

Closing message of “People crying after watching a human being slowly killed on camera were faking it for likes” is another interesting move https://t.co/7h7cLqsy0K — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) October 26, 2020

Jared Kushner is a condescending douchebag. https://t.co/J8y3KzDxtJ — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 26, 2020

This little weasel just doesn’t get it… https://t.co/3xG2l7QD5U — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 26, 2020

Jared Kushner – son and husband of privilege – has a message for the black community: You would have more wealth if you just wanted it more. pic.twitter.com/2zL2tgQgfi — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) October 26, 2020

This coming from the guy whose family has made a fortune in low income housing and gouging tenants with ridiculous ” service fees” and ” late rent fees ” that keep their tenants perpetually broke And with Kushner’s so called ” oppurtunity zones”, those problems will explode — jimmy craig (@threepeaksexp) October 26, 2020

“Why can’t they get their daddies to buy them bootstraps, the way my daddy did?” — Texas Triffid Ranch (A Uwe Boll Film) (@txtriffidranch) October 26, 2020

“have you tried pulling yourselves up by the boot on your necks?” — The BabaDuke Zero (@B_Sputnik) October 26, 2020

The guy who inherited his father’s business, wealth and banking connections implies that Black people may not want to be successful as Trump wants them to be. Most of us didn’t have the luxury to fail up from day one Jared. I’ve heard this racist talking point before in the South — Don Justo (@JTJ24) October 26, 2020

Slum lord says what? https://t.co/mBfx4ZEZww — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) October 26, 2020

