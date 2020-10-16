Joy Reid rips the ‘boot-licker’ Republicans who refuse to stand up to Trump as the GOP collapses
The host of “The ReidOut” on MSNBC blasted “boot-licker” Republicans who refuse to stand up to President Donald Trump.
“What we started to see over the last several days, is Republicans waking up as if from a dream and realizing ‘Cr*p, we aligned ousts with a guy who will tank the party,'” Joy Reid explained.
She singled out Ben Sasse (R-NE) for criticizing Trump “behind closed doors where it’s safe and Trump can’t tweet at him.”
She also singled out Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Gov. Ron DiSantis (R-FL).
Watch:
Steve Mnuchin is leaving the country as he continues to fail at reaching stimulus agreement with Pelosi
As negotiations chug along at a glacial pace for a COVID-19 stimulus relief bill, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced that Secretary Steve Mnuchin is traveling overseas.
Mnuchin is expected to travel to Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates from Oct. 17 through Oct. 20. Negotiations are expected to resume upon his return to the U.S. Sunday.
"The secretary said yesterday that they were willing to accept our language on the testing, but they had some changes. So we're still waiting to see what the changes are, because as you know, the devil and the angels are in the detail," U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday in an interview with MSNBC.
Trump’s racism revealed in tell-all book by former executive — and it’s hitting before the election
A new book by former Trump Organization executive Barbara A. Res takes a deep look into the unlikely man who would ultimately become President Donald J. Trump. "Tower of Lies: What My 18 Years of Working with Donald Trump Reveals about Him" is due for release Oct. 20, but the Los Angeles Times leaked some tidbits worth noting ahead of schedule.
Res recalled a time nearly 40 years ago during the erection of Trump Tower on New York City's Fifth Avenue when Trump mulled, "These politicians don’t know anything. Maybe I should run for president. Wouldn’t that be something?"
Joe Biden calls Trump silence on white supremacists ‘stunning’
Joe Biden on Friday described President Donald Trump's reluctance to denounce white supremacists as "stunning" in a hard-hitting speech in battleground Michigan with 18 days to go until the election.
Standing by the side of the Democratic presidential candidate as he spoke was Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a fierce Trump critic who was recently found to be the target of a well-planned kidnapping plot by a heavily armed right-wing militia.
"Make no mistake, that's who they are, domestic terrorists," Biden told a group of some 20 guests and reporters in the town of Southfield.
"It was the sort of behavior you might expect from ISIS. It should shock the conscience of every American. Every American, and the failure to condemn these folks is stunning," said Biden.