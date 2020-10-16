Joy Reid rips the ‘boot-licker’ Republicans who refuse to stand up to Trump as the GOP collapses

The host of “The ReidOut” on MSNBC blasted “boot-licker” Republicans who refuse to stand up to President Donald Trump.

“What we started to see over the last several days, is Republicans waking up as if from a dream and realizing ‘Cr*p, we aligned ousts with a guy who will tank the party,'” Joy Reid explained.

She singled out Ben Sasse (R-NE) for criticizing Trump “behind closed doors where it’s safe and Trump can’t tweet at him.”

She also singled out Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Gov. Ron DiSantis (R-FL).

Watch: