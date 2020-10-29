Laura Ingraham ridiculed for complaining about AOC’s Vanity Fair cover: ‘Jealous much?’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair, and Fox News host Laura Ingraham doesn’t like it.

The freshman lawmaker has already become one of the best-known members in the House of Representatives, and there’s already chatter about her launching a presidential campaign in 2024, when she’ll just barely make the 35-year-old age requirement.

That’s apparently too much for Ingraham, who griped on Twitter about the cover feature.

“AOC appears in Vanity Fair in outfits worth $14,000 to curse out Trump,” Ingraham complained.

AOC appears in Vanity Fair in outfits worth $14,000 to curse out Trump | Fox News https://t.co/6UlLQs9uCp — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 29, 2020

Other social media users jeered the conservative broadcaster, and Ocasio-Cortez joined in.

(& I don’t know if you’ve been in a photoshoot Laura, but you don’t keep the clothes.) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2020

Big fucking deal. Jealous much? — Eric Slater (@ericsslater) October 29, 2020

You all realize that Vanity Fair supplies the wardrobe right? — Row Timmy (@posters_nutbag) October 29, 2020

Laura is paid $15 million dollars per year and wants to talk about other being “elites”. She’s just against anyone who wants her to pay more in taxes — Terry Brozier 🔱🇺🇸 (@terrybrozier) October 29, 2020

I find it hard to believe you don't know how these kind of photoshoots work, but let me refresh yout memory: The Magazine has costume people who prepare for the shoot by borrowing several outfits in the person's size. They are given back aftewards. You're welcome. — The Honorable ᏞᎥbᎬᏒᎪtᎾᏒ (@HappyBitchFace) October 29, 2020

Clearly you’ve never been on the cover of anything. I’m sure Vanity Fair didn’t say show up in your Sunday’s best, they said we have stylist and outfits picked out. Trunt — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) October 29, 2020

what do you care?

did you pay for it?? — Dan Murphy (@DanMurphy2018) October 29, 2020

$14K in outfits that were returned? Non refundable—All on the taxpayer’s dime: Trump’s spent over 350 years of presidential salary golfing & enriching his own businesses. Melania spent $675,000 in just travel in the first 3 months of 2017—we spent Millions on her NY residence. pic.twitter.com/gxcCl6PESy — Trinity (@TrinityResists) October 29, 2020

Laura knows that that outfit is loaned for photo shoots like that from designers who, oh I don’t know, are advertising in Vanity Fair! It’s just Laura being the toady she’s always been and hating @AOC! A tad jealous is in play too! — Joanne (@JMFDSJ) October 29, 2020

And…. Did you see what Ivanka and Melania wear. Price their outfits for us, will you. — Trish (@trishtra3) October 29, 2020

Laura is just jelly…she’ll never appear in Vogue. Field and Stream, maybe. Vogue never.@AOC @voguemagazine — Lea Cohen (@LeaCohenRE) October 29, 2020

Now if it was Melania she could wear a 50 thousand suit and your comment would be different, oh 😮 Trump royalty! ! They don't want Melania in Vanity Fair accept it @AOC #VoteBidenHarrisToSaveAmerica This words for u ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/YbT9e3dMZE — Sandra Rios (@sabulosaa) October 29, 2020

OMG.

A woman wore a nice outfit for a magazine shoot. The horror!! — Stuff About Hockey™ (@_hockeyStuff) October 29, 2020

AOC is a class act. That’s why Vanity Fair put her on their cover dressed in gorgeous clothes and jewelry. pic.twitter.com/tO9F8eTEOe — LaurieB #VoteBlue🌊Senate🌊House🌊Presidency 2020 (@Laurieluvsmolly) October 29, 2020

So? A fashion house may have provided the outfit, just like any other famous personalities. I smell green eye monster bec she doesn’t get the kind of outfit to wear .. jealous much?!?😒 — Bella Rose Bleu – Queen of my kitchen🧢 👩🏻‍🍳👑 (@BellaRoseBleu1) October 29, 2020

AOC had a chance to wear expensive, borrowed clothing for a couple of hours for a photo shoot. I really don't care, do you? Melania OWNS the jacket that really makes a statement, though. Remember? pic.twitter.com/vbUQcdnXFx — listener 🌊🌊🌊 Person Man Woman Biden Harris (@1listener) October 29, 2020