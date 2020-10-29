Quantcast
Connect with us

Laura Ingraham ridiculed for complaining about AOC’s Vanity Fair cover: ‘Jealous much?’

Published

2 mins ago

on

- Commentary
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Laura Ingraham

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair, and Fox News host Laura Ingraham doesn’t like it.

The freshman lawmaker has already become one of the best-known members in the House of Representatives, and there’s already chatter about her launching a presidential campaign in 2024, when she’ll just barely make the 35-year-old age requirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s apparently too much for Ingraham, who griped on Twitter about the cover feature.

“AOC appears in Vanity Fair in outfits worth $14,000 to curse out Trump,” Ingraham complained.

Other social media users jeered the conservative broadcaster, and Ocasio-Cortez joined in.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Laura Ingraham ridiculed for complaining about AOC’s Vanity Fair cover: ‘Jealous much?’

Published

1 min ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair, and Fox News host Laura Ingraham doesn't like it.

The freshman lawmaker has already become one of the best-known members in the House of Representatives, and there's already chatter about her launching a presidential campaign in 2024, when she'll just barely make the 35-year-old age requirement.

That's apparently too much for Ingraham, who griped on Twitter about the cover feature.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

This year’s post-election court battles could make Bush v. Gore seem like a functioning democracy

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

Following Election Day 2000, Americans spent weeks wondering whether Florida's 29 electoral votes had been won by Democratic Vice President Al Gore or Republican Texas Gov. George W. Bush — and eventually, Gore conceded, congratulating Bush on becoming the next president of the United States. British journalist Ed Luce, who now lives in the U.S., fears that the 2020 presidential election could be even more chaotic and result in several court battles that will make the Bush v. Gore debacle of 2000 pale in comparison. And he outlines his concerns in an article for Financial Times.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump is so desperate for an October surprise — but with Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon it’s a flop

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

There's nothing President Donald Trump can do to make up a scandal against former Vice President Joe Biden in the last five days ahead of the election.

After 75 million Americans have already voted, Trump's only hope has been Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon "discovering" a mystery laptop they say was owned by Hunter Biden with shady emails. As Mother Jones's David Corn and Dan Friedman wrote the "dirty-tricks squad" is desperate.

"In recent days, their Fox-enabled efforts have demonstrated how far they are willing to go with their skullduggery," the report said. "Yet the world may be witnessing the death throes of Trump’s most extreme enablers, protectors, and schemers—and it is ugly."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE