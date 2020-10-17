Michigan governor nails Trump after he leads supporters in ‘lock her up’ chants

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) called out President Donald Trump Saturday after he lashed out at her during a Saturday rally.

After mocking the governor for her mask mandate, Trump told the audience that they need to pressure her to reopen the state and to send children back to school. The crowd then began chanting, “Lock her up!” a rallying cry that was used by Trump in 2016 against former Secretary Hillary Clinton.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lock ’em all up,” Trump laughed as the audience chanted.

Whitmer was recently the target of a kidnapping and assassination plot. To make matters worse, the militia members who sought to take her down also wanted to blow up the Michigan capitol building, with members of both sides of the aisle inside.

“This is exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials’ lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans,” tweeted Whitmer on Saturday. “It needs to stop.”

This is exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials’ lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans. It needs to stop. https://t.co/EWkNQx3Ppx — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor’s digital director explained that after Trump says things like this, she sees a huge increase in violent rhetoric about her online.

I am the Governor's Deputy Digital Director. I see everything that is said about and to her online. Every single time the President does this at a rally, the violent rhetoric towards her immediately escalates on social media. It has to stop. It just has to. https://t.co/eupQXzGydN — Tori Saylor (@tori_saylor) October 17, 2020