Trump laughs as Michigan rally chants ‘lock her up’ to governor the right-wing tried to kidnap and kill

It’s been less than a month since the FBI thwarted a plot to kidnap and possibly kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), but President Donald Trump is still making fun of her.

At his Saturday rally, he mocked her support of people wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The crowd began chanting, “lock her up,” a theme they often used when Trump brought up former Sec. Hillary Clinton.

“Lock her up, heh,” Trump chuckled, allowing the chant to continue.

It wasn’t just Whitmer who was at risk for an assassination attempt. The militia members also hoped to blow up the Michigan capitol, which would have killed hundreds of legislators, staffers, and workers from both sides of the aisle.

About 15 minutes later, he attacked her again, and the crowd broke out in more “lock her up chants.

“Hopefully, you’re going to send her packing soon,” Trump said.

See the videos below:

Trump says "lock them all up" as his fans direct "lock her up!" chants toward Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who was the victim of a kidnapping/assassination plot recently hatched by Trump supporters pic.twitter.com/8a41Ca07FX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 17, 2020

"Hopefully you will be sending her packing soon," Trump on Gretchen Whitmer, who was elected to a 4-year term less than two years ago but was recently the target of a kidnapping/assassination plot hatched by his supporters pic.twitter.com/W5gpwSoa8a — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 17, 2020