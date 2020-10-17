Mitch McConnell strategist begs Trump to stop lashing out at Republican senators: ‘It gets him nothing’

On Saturday, following President Donald Trump’s Twitter rant calling Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) “stupid and obnoxious,” Republican CNN commentator and former Mitch McConnell adviser Scott Jennings urged the president to stop picking fights with his own party and focus on his own political survival.

“The president has gone on this diatribe through Twitter of attacking Senator Sasse, saying he’s the weakest of the 53 senators,” said anchor Victor Blackwell. “My question to you is, he’s trying to hold onto his office. Every tweet wasted on Ben Sasse, or something else that’s not focused on beating Joe Biden, what does this get him?”

“It gets him nothing,” said Jennings. “I would also point out that although I expect Trump to win Nebraska at large, I think that Nebraska-2 — you know, they split their electoral votes out there — I think he’s struggling in Nebraska-2. So that’s one thing to keep in mind.”

“He needs to be focused on drawing a line between him and Joe Biden,” added Jennings. “I would do this on taxes, Joe Biden would do that. Make it a choice election, so every communication, tweet, at the town halls and debate, everything needs to be framed, everything needs to be focused on my plan versus the Joe Biden plan. If Trump is at the center of the election, whether he’s attacking Sasse or it’s a pure referendum on him, it makes it harder to win. My advice, get focused on your real enemy here, Joe Biden, not Ben Sasse.”

