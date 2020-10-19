MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts latest ‘Russian hoax’ Rudy Giuliani is peddling to voters

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped an “obviously” dubious report about Joe Biden and his son published by the New York Post.
The right-wing tabloid’s own reporters refused to attach their bylines to the story, and the “Morning Joe” host said federal investigators are now examining how Rudy Giuliani obtained the data from Hunter Biden’s computer.
“This is what it’s come down to, America,” Scarborough said. “Giuliani is feeding Russian misinformation to Donald Trump and feeding Russian disinformation to the New York Post, and it is so obviously disinformation that the person who writes the story won’t put their name on it because they know it’s a lie.”
“That’s where we are in 2020, just to let you know,” he said. “They’re still talking, the Russians and, by the way, Russian hoax, come on. History will expose you all as fools and useful idiots for the Russians. For four years now, for four years now, there has been a line from Russian agents in to the campaign. It’s unbelievable how stupid you think Americans are, how stupid you think Americans are for, you can say, Russian hoax. Seriously? The idiocy, the sheer idiocy, you are revealed right now, but you will be revealed throughout history for basically running cover for Russians and an ex-KGB agent who said the greatest tragedy of the 20th century was the collapse of the Soviet Union, a regime that, yes, killed 40 million of its own people.”
President Donald Trump over the weekend attacked Democratic rival Joe Biden for saying that he would listen to scientists when it comes to dealing with the novel coronavirus pandemic that so far has killed more than 220,000 Americans in just eight months.
"He'll listen to the scientists," Trump said during a campaign rally. "If I listen totally to the scientists, we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression instead of -- we're like a rocket ship!"
CNN's John Berman on Monday said he couldn't believe that Trump would openly admit to ignoring scientists' advice on dealing with the virus, which is now infecting an average of more than 50,000 Americans every day.
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump's desire to be seen as an indefatigable superman after contracting the COVID-19 virus is not sitting well with voters who have been witnessing the real horror of the pandemic that has claimed almost 220,000 Americans.
As the report from Politico's Nancy Cook notes, Trump has always tried to portray himself as someone who could last longer, go farther and work harder even if that is not the case. As Cook points out, Trump believes that is his "brand."
Michigan Republican Senate candidate John James attended a fundraiser at the home of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' brother-in-law while trying to downplay the financial help his campaign has received from the family.
James attended a fundraiser at the home of DeVos' brother-in-law, Dan, and his wife, Pamella, last month. Though James was well-distanced from the crowd, none of the attendees appeared to be wearing masks, according to a photo published by former Allegan County Republican Party Chairman Kevin Whiteford to Facebook.