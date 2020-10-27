Quantcast
MSNBC’s Morning Joe can’t wait for Democrats to throw McConnell’s words back in his face

1 min ago

Joe Scarborough and Mitch McConnell (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave Democrats every justification to expand the Supreme Court.

The “Morning Joe” host — an ex-Republican — said Democrats should throw McConnell’s words back in his face to make the case for expanding the court if they retake the majority, after Republicans brazenly violated their own precedent to ram through Amy Coney Barrett.

“I love watching stuff like this,” Scarborough said. “This is, like, do I need some popcorn? No, I’ll tell you why. Every word that Mitch McConnell — every single word — and if Democrats have half a brain, and if they’re not wimps, they will actually lift that speech word for word and use it when they expand the court to 11 or 12 justices.”

“Because what Mitch McConnell said, you know, he’s right,” he continued. “They have the constitutional right to do this. Democrats shouldn’t whine, they should have won the last election. Hey, Mitch McConnell, he has a constitutional right to lie through his teeth. Lindsey Graham is maddening, but he has a constitutional right to lie through his teeth to the people of South Carolina as he’s just done repeatedly, time and time again.”

“But here’s the deal,” Scarborough added. “What is true for Republicans is true for Democrats. As Mitch McConnell said, this doesn’t violate the rules of the Senate, but, of course, he makes the rules of the Senate and it doesn’t violate the Constitution of the United States. Neither does expanding the Supreme Court to 11 or 12 justices — that doesn’t violate the Constitution and, again, everything Mitch said will apply to that next year in the Judiciary Reform Act of 2021.”


1 min ago

October 27, 2020

During an MSNBC discussion of the curious choices Donald Trump's campaign is making about his rally locations, "Morning Joe" regular John Heilemann stated the president "is in a panic" and can't think straight --even more than normal -- because he knows he's losing badly.

With only seven days ago, the president has been holding two to three rallies per day, which led "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough to ask Heileman if there is a strategy behind the choices the president is making.

"I think the president's in a state of panic," the MSNBC regular asserted. "I think that's the only real answer and I think you see things like -- you guys pointed to in the last hour when you talk about Trump being up in New Hampshire is good example of that kind of panic."

39 mins ago

October 27, 2020

With withering poll numbers and a flip of control of the Senate ever more likely, Donald Trump may be preparing to end Radical Republican rule with one last big bang—a war in South America.

For over a year now, our country has been quietly building forces near Venezuela, a nation with a leftist regime that this country has long sought to upend. Just last month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took a whirlwind three-day tour of Venezuela’s neighboring countries:

42 mins ago

October 27, 2020

In a major power grab, Donald Trump signed an executive order on Oct, 21 that asserts he has vast new authority to punish federal employees with demotions or firing without cause. It’s a Trumpian assertion of a right to cronyism and personal fealty to him.

This executive order purports to grant Trump dictatorial-like power over thousands, of career federal managers and executives. They are now at risk of losing their jobs and careers unless they blindly follow Trump’s agenda with abject loyalty to his whims.

