MSNBC’s Morning Joe mocks Trump-loving ‘snowflakes’ freaking out over ‘white supremacy’ questions at town hall

Published

1 min ago

on

Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough mocked the “snowflakes” who whined that President Donald Trump was mistreated by the moderator of his solo town hall event.

The president appeared Thursday at an event televised by NBC, and the “Morning Joe” host ridiculed Trump supporters who complained that moderator Savannah Guthrie asked him too many tough questions.

“They’re such whiners and in constant search of victimhood,” Scarborough said. “You have anti-Trump people who attack woke culture for look for victimhood status. They go around every day — they’re such snowflakes constantly, constantly looking for victimhood status.”

“Billionaire Donald Trump was talking to multi, multi, multimillionaire Rush Limbaugh, and Rush said, ‘It’s always unfair, it’s always stacked against us,” he added. “You’re just sitting there, like, wait, two white guys that are, like, worth billions of dollars, one president of the United States, one the top right-wing talk [radio host] — and they’re very victims? It’s really crazy.”

Scarborough pointed out that Trump fans were basically upset the president had been asked to account for his false and misleading statements.

“I wonder what was Savannah Guthrie supposed to do when Donald Trump said that he wouldn’t answer whether he believed in the conspiracy theory about cannibals, like, running a pedophilia ring in the federal government,” Scarborough said. “I don’t care who — if Joe Biden said that, they would have hammered him forever. The whining coming — please.”

“The questions he didn’t answer, the bizarre responses, the fact that he said he didn’t remember the last time he tested negative for COVID before his positive test,” he added. “The fact that — the biggest hypochondriac to ever sit in the White House said, ‘Oh, I’m not sure what my lung x-ray showed. I know it was abnormal, I don’t know, I don’t ask those questions.’ It’s just one lie after another. If it were Joe Biden lying through his teeth like that, if it were any candidate lying through their teeth like that, there would be those questions and those follow-ups.”

