MSNBC’s Morning Joe shreds Jared Kushner for bragging about Trump’s COVID-19 disaster

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted Jared Kushner for bragging about actions that resulted in tens of thousands of deaths from the coronavirus.
President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser told reporter Bob Woodward the president had wrested control of the pandemic response away from the doctors, and the “Morning Joe” host said that admission was damning.
“We actually have the ‘Perry Mason’ moment,” Scarborough said. “We actually have the person on the witness stand who is actually testifying against interests for himself and for Donald Trump. They deliberately, deliberately ‘freed’ America from the doctors and the scientists, so by the end of this, 400,000 people will be dead. Almost as many Americans who died in World War II.”
More than 220,000 have already died from the virus in the U.S., and Scarborough said the president and his son-in-law are obviously not up to the task of preventing tens of thousands more deaths.
“Jared Kushner was so wrong here,’ he said. “I mean, after all, you have two men who are running the country who really accomplished nothing in their lives other than inheriting money from their fathers, and Jared was put in charge of a task force for the greatest national security threat, as Donald Trump’s own national security adviser said, Kushner, of course, ill-equipped to handle this or any other task he’s been given at the White House, and he brags back in April about wrestling the deadliest pandemic away from doctors and getting it back in the hands of a politician who is a reality TV host.”
In an interview conducted this past April, Kushner told Woodward that the administration was moving away from a containment strategy for the virus and was instead pushing toward reopening the economy as soon as possible.
