‘My father has lost a fortune!’: Eric Trump snaps at ABC host when pressed on his father’s tax returns

Faced with questions about the New York Times’ reporting on his father’s finances and self-dealing, Eric Trump snapped back at ABC host Jonathan Karl on Sunday morning, saying the media is being unfair to his family.

Pressed by Karl on the reporting, the son of the president went on a frantic rant listing multiple grievances that seemed to be consuming him.

“We’ve lost a fortune, my father has lost a fortune running for president and he doesn’t care,” Trump insisted. “He wanted to do what was right. The last thing in the world Donald Trump needs is this job. He wakes up in the morning and he has to fight you and he has to fight the media and he fights the Democrats and he gets punched in the head.”

“Every single day he wakes up and he fights for this country and he fights against the lunacy of the radical left, ” he rambled. “And he created the greatest economy and he created the most jobs and he rebuilt the military.”

With Karl trying to get a word in edgewise, Trump continued, “My father has lost a fortune, an absolute fortune doing what he does. You compare that to Joe Biden –”

“But back to this story, Karl interjected. “How is it appropriate? Answer the question.”

“Go Google Biden’s house right now and tell me if you think a person who has been in government for 47 years, 47 seven years, Can afford that mansion on the water in Wilmington, Delaware, ” Trump parried without addressing Karl’s question.

Watch below:

Asked about in-depth reporting from the New York Times detailing how his father has done political favors for his paying customers, Eric Trump immediately pivots to whining about how unfairly his dad is supposedly treating. He never addresses the substance of the investigation. pic.twitter.com/TcgBgWrjC6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 11, 2020

